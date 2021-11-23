Publish date:
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia's games this season have gone over 54.5 points four of 11 times.
- Georgia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.5, is 12 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 40 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.5 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 51 points per game, 3.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Yellow Jackets have averaged a total of 58.4 points, 3.9 more than the set total in this contest.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- In Georgia's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 35 points or more (in three chances).
- Georgia's games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Bulldogs score 7.8 more points per game (40.3) than the Yellow Jackets allow (32.5).
- Georgia is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.5 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 440 yards per game, only 14.9 fewer than the 454.9 the Yellow Jackets allow per contest.
- In games that Georgia amasses over 454.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Yellow Jackets' takeaways (13).
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- In Georgia Tech's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- Georgia Tech's games this season have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Yellow Jackets rack up 26.2 points per game, 18.7 more than the Bulldogs surrender (7.5).
- Georgia Tech is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in games when it puts up more than 7.5 points.
- The Yellow Jackets rack up 386.2 yards per game, 149.4 more yards than the 236.8 the Bulldogs allow.
- Georgia Tech is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team amasses more than 236.8 yards.
- The Yellow Jackets have 14 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
40.3
Avg. Points Scored
26.2
7.5
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
440
Avg. Total Yards
386.2
236.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
454.9
14
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
13