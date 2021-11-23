The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-8) hit the field for Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

Odds for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Georgia's games this season have gone over 54.5 points four of 11 times.

Georgia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.5, is 12 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 40 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.5 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 51 points per game, 3.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Yellow Jackets have averaged a total of 58.4 points, 3.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Georgia Stats and Trends

In Georgia's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 35 points or more (in three chances).

Georgia's games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Bulldogs score 7.8 more points per game (40.3) than the Yellow Jackets allow (32.5).

Georgia is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.5 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 440 yards per game, only 14.9 fewer than the 454.9 the Yellow Jackets allow per contest.

In games that Georgia amasses over 454.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Yellow Jackets' takeaways (13).

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

In Georgia Tech's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Georgia Tech's games this season have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Yellow Jackets rack up 26.2 points per game, 18.7 more than the Bulldogs surrender (7.5).

Georgia Tech is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in games when it puts up more than 7.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets rack up 386.2 yards per game, 149.4 more yards than the 236.8 the Bulldogs allow.

Georgia Tech is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team amasses more than 236.8 yards.

The Yellow Jackets have 14 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 16 takeaways .

