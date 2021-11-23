Sun Belt rivals will battle when the Georgia State Panthers (6-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Troy Trojans (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Troy has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 0.2 points higher than the combined 49.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 4.9 points under the 54.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Panthers games this season feature an average total of 57.0 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.2 PPG average total in Trojans games this season is 0.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Georgia State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, the Panthers rack up just 0.2 more points per game (25.3) than the Trojans allow (25.1).

Georgia State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.1 points.

The Panthers collect 50.0 more yards per game (382.8) than the Trojans give up per contest (332.8).

In games that Georgia State piles up more than 332.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Panthers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 22 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia State at SISportsbook.

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This year, the Trojans have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Troy's games this season have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Trojans put up 24.0 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Panthers surrender (29.3).

When Troy puts up more than 29.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Trojans average 73.9 fewer yards per game (337.5) than the Panthers allow (411.4).

The Trojans have turned the ball over 17 times this season, two more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats