Publish date:
Georgia State vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia State vs. Troy
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- Troy has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.2 points higher than the combined 49.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 4.9 points under the 54.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Panthers games this season feature an average total of 57.0 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50.2 PPG average total in Trojans games this season is 0.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Georgia State Stats and Trends
- Georgia State is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Georgia State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- This year, the Panthers rack up just 0.2 more points per game (25.3) than the Trojans allow (25.1).
- Georgia State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.1 points.
- The Panthers collect 50.0 more yards per game (382.8) than the Trojans give up per contest (332.8).
- In games that Georgia State piles up more than 332.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Panthers have 13 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 22 takeaways .
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- This year, the Trojans have just one against the spread win in four games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Troy's games this season have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Trojans put up 24.0 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Panthers surrender (29.3).
- When Troy puts up more than 29.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Trojans average 73.9 fewer yards per game (337.5) than the Panthers allow (411.4).
- The Trojans have turned the ball over 17 times this season, two more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (15).
Season Stats
|Georgia State
|Stats
|Troy
25.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.0
29.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.1
382.8
Avg. Total Yards
337.5
411.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
332.8
13
Giveaways
17
15
Takeaways
22