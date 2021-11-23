Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Green Bay Packers (8-3) will clash with the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Odds for Packers vs. Rams

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in three of 11 games (27.3%) this season.
  • So far this season, 60% of Los Angeles' games (6/10) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 47.5.
  • Sunday's total is 2.1 points lower than the two team's combined 49.6 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 42.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Packers and their opponents have scored an average of 48.5 points per game in 2020, 1.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 3.2 points below the 50.7 points per game average total in Rams games this season.
  • Green Bay has played 11 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more eight times and are 6-2 ATS in those games.
  • Green Bay has hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Packers average just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Rams surrender (22.7).
  • When Green Bay records more than 22.7 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Packers rack up only 4.1 more yards per game (351.0) than the Rams allow per contest (346.9).
  • When Green Bay amasses over 346.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Packers have turned the ball over nine times this season, five fewer than the Rams have forced (14).
  • Los Angeles has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Rams score 7.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Packers surrender (19.5).
  • Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team records more than 19.5 points.
  • The Rams average 387.2 yards per game, 68.4 more yards than the 318.8 the Packers allow.
  • In games that Los Angeles amasses more than 318.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • This season the Rams have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Packers have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay is 4-0 overall, and 4-0 against the spread, at home.
  • The Packers are unbeaten ATS (4-0) as 1-point favorites or more at home.
  • In four home games this season, Green Bay has hit the over once.
  • Packers home games this season average 48.3 total points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 4-1 overall, in away games.
  • On the road, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) as 1-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in five road games, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.6 points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

