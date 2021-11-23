The Green Bay Packers (8-3) will clash with the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Odds for Packers vs. Rams

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in three of 11 games (27.3%) this season.

So far this season, 60% of Los Angeles' games (6/10) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 47.5.

Sunday's total is 2.1 points lower than the two team's combined 49.6 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 42.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Packers and their opponents have scored an average of 48.5 points per game in 2020, 1.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.5-point over/under for this game is 3.2 points below the 50.7 points per game average total in Rams games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has played 11 games, with nine wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more eight times and are 6-2 ATS in those games.

Green Bay has hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Packers average just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Rams surrender (22.7).

When Green Bay records more than 22.7 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Packers rack up only 4.1 more yards per game (351.0) than the Rams allow per contest (346.9).

When Green Bay amasses over 346.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Packers have turned the ball over nine times this season, five fewer than the Rams have forced (14).

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Rams score 7.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Packers surrender (19.5).

Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team records more than 19.5 points.

The Rams average 387.2 yards per game, 68.4 more yards than the 318.8 the Packers allow.

In games that Los Angeles amasses more than 318.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This season the Rams have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Packers have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

Green Bay is 4-0 overall, and 4-0 against the spread, at home.

The Packers are unbeaten ATS (4-0) as 1-point favorites or more at home.

In four home games this season, Green Bay has hit the over once.

Packers home games this season average 48.3 total points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 4-1 overall, in away games.

On the road, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) as 1-point underdogs or more.

This season, in five road games, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Rams away games this season is 49.6 points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

