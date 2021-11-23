The No. 19 Houston Cougars (10-1) and UConn Huskies (1-10) will clash in a matchup at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Houston vs. UConn

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in four of 11 games this season.

In 40% of UConn's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 56.

Saturday's over/under is 2.3 points higher than the combined 53.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 58 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.0 more than the 56 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.5, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56 .

The 53.8 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when favored by 32.5 points or more.

Houston's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Cougars score just 0.3 more points per game (38.2) than the Huskies allow (37.9).

When Houston puts up more than 37.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cougars rack up 417.1 yards per game, 32.9 fewer yards than the 450.0 the Huskies give up per contest.

When Houston piles up over 450.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cougars have 10 giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 13 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Huskies have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 32.5 points or more (in three chances).

UConn's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Huskies average 4.6 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Cougars give up (20.1).

UConn is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it scores more than 20.1 points.

The Huskies collect 27.5 fewer yards per game (267.6) than the Cougars give up per outing (295.1).

In games that UConn picks up over 295.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Huskies have 21 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cougars.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats