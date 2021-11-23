Publish date:
Houston vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. UConn
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in four of 11 games this season.
- In 40% of UConn's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 56.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.3 points higher than the combined 53.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 58 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.0 more than the 56 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.5, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 56 .
- The 53.8 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when favored by 32.5 points or more.
- Houston's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Cougars score just 0.3 more points per game (38.2) than the Huskies allow (37.9).
- When Houston puts up more than 37.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cougars rack up 417.1 yards per game, 32.9 fewer yards than the 450.0 the Huskies give up per contest.
- When Houston piles up over 450.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cougars have 10 giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 13 takeaways .
UConn Stats and Trends
- UConn has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Huskies have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 32.5 points or more (in three chances).
- UConn's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This season the Huskies average 4.6 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Cougars give up (20.1).
- UConn is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it scores more than 20.1 points.
- The Huskies collect 27.5 fewer yards per game (267.6) than the Cougars give up per outing (295.1).
- In games that UConn picks up over 295.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Huskies have 21 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cougars.
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|UConn
38.2
Avg. Points Scored
15.5
20.1
Avg. Points Allowed
37.9
417.1
Avg. Total Yards
267.6
295.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
450.0
10
Giveaways
21
21
Takeaways
13