The New York Jets (2-8) will battle to snap their three-game slide in a Week 12 clash with the Houston Texans (2-8).

Odds for Texans vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in four of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 60% of New York's games (6/10) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.

Sunday's over/under is 11.2 points higher than the combined 32.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 59.1 points per game, 15.1 more than this contest's over/under.

Texans games this season feature an average total of 45.2 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 5-5-0 this season.

Houston has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Texans put up 15.0 points per game, 17.0 fewer than the Jets surrender per matchup (32.0).

The Texans rack up 143.1 fewer yards per game (271.1) than the Jets give up per contest (414.2).

The Texans have turned the ball over nine more times (17 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Jets stats and trends

New York has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Jets have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in 10 chances).

New York's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

The Jets average 9.3 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Texans surrender (27.1).

New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.1 points.

The Jets average 337.7 yards per game, 51.6 fewer yards than the 389.3 the Texans give up.

When New York amasses more than 389.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Jets have turned the ball over four more times (23 total) than the Texans have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Home and road insights

Houston is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall, at home this year.

Houston has hit the over in three of four home games this year.

This season, Texans home games average 43.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (44).

Away from home, New York is winless against the spread and 0-5 overall.

In five road games this season, New York has gone over the total three times.

The average total in Jets away games this season is 43.8 points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (44).

