Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Houston Texans vs. New York Jets NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New York Jets (2-8) will battle to snap their three-game slide in a Week 12 clash with the Houston Texans (2-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texans vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in four of 10 games this season.
  • So far this season, 60% of New York's games (6/10) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.
  • Sunday's over/under is 11.2 points higher than the combined 32.8 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 59.1 points per game, 15.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Texans games this season feature an average total of 45.2 points, a number 1.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Houston is 5-5-0 this season.
  • Houston has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Texans put up 15.0 points per game, 17.0 fewer than the Jets surrender per matchup (32.0).
  • The Texans rack up 143.1 fewer yards per game (271.1) than the Jets give up per contest (414.2).
  • The Texans have turned the ball over nine more times (17 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (8) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Houston's matchup with the Jets.
  • New York has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • The Jets have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in 10 chances).
  • New York's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).
  • The Jets average 9.3 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Texans surrender (27.1).
  • New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.1 points.
  • The Jets average 337.7 yards per game, 51.6 fewer yards than the 389.3 the Texans give up.
  • When New York amasses more than 389.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over four more times (23 total) than the Texans have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Houston is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall, at home this year.
  • Houston has hit the over in three of four home games this year.
  • This season, Texans home games average 43.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (44).
  • Away from home, New York is winless against the spread and 0-5 overall.
  • In five road games this season, New York has gone over the total three times.
  • The average total in Jets away games this season is 43.8 points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.