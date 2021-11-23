The Land of Lincoln Trophy is on the line when the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-7, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Northwestern Wildcats (3-8, 0-0 Big Ten) clash.

Odds for Illinois vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Illinois' games this season have gone over 43.5 points four of 11 times.

Northwestern's games have gone over 43.5 points in five of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 34.5, is nine points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 50 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.5 more than the 43.5 total in this contest.

Fighting Illini games this season feature an average total of 49.5 points, a number six points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 2.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Illinois Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Illinois is 6-5-0 this season.

The Fighting Illini have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.

Illinois' games this year have hit the over on three of 11 set point totals (27.3%).

The Fighting Illini average 17.7 points per game, 9.7 fewer than the Wildcats allow per matchup (27.4).

Illinois is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team records more than 27.4 points.

The Fighting Illini collect 111.8 fewer yards per game (315) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (426.8).

The Fighting Illini have 11 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Wildcats have just one against the spread win in six games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Northwestern's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Wildcats put up 5.8 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Fighting Illini allow (22.6).

Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.

The Wildcats collect 48.8 fewer yards per game (328.8) than the Fighting Illini allow per matchup (377.6).

When Northwestern picks up over 377.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Fighting Illini have forced (15).

