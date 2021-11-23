Publish date:
Illinois vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Illinois vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Illinois' games this season have gone over 43.5 points four of 11 times.
- Northwestern's games have gone over 43.5 points in five of 11 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 34.5, is nine points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.5 more than the 43.5 total in this contest.
- Fighting Illini games this season feature an average total of 49.5 points, a number six points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 2.8 more than the set total in this contest.
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Illinois is 6-5-0 this season.
- The Fighting Illini have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.
- Illinois' games this year have hit the over on three of 11 set point totals (27.3%).
- The Fighting Illini average 17.7 points per game, 9.7 fewer than the Wildcats allow per matchup (27.4).
- Illinois is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team records more than 27.4 points.
- The Fighting Illini collect 111.8 fewer yards per game (315) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (426.8).
- The Fighting Illini have 11 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wildcats have just one against the spread win in six games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Northwestern's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year the Wildcats put up 5.8 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Fighting Illini allow (22.6).
- Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.
- The Wildcats collect 48.8 fewer yards per game (328.8) than the Fighting Illini allow per matchup (377.6).
- When Northwestern picks up over 377.6 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Fighting Illini have forced (15).
Season Stats
|Illinois
|Stats
|Northwestern
17.7
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
27.4
315
Avg. Total Yards
328.8
377.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
426.8
11
Giveaways
20
15
Takeaways
15