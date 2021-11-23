Publish date:
Iowa State vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa State vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa State and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
- So far this season, 70% of TCU's games (7/10) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 58.5.
- Friday's total is 3.0 points lower than the two team's combined 61.5 points per game average.
- The 54.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.6 fewer than the 58.5 total in this contest.
- Cyclones games have an average total of 52.3 points this season, 6.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 58.5-point over/under for this game is 0.9 points below the 59.4 points per game average total in Horned Frogs games this season.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Iowa State is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cyclones have always covered the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.
- Iowa State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Cyclones rack up 31.5 points per game, comparable to the 33.7 per matchup the Horned Frogs give up.
- Iowa State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 33.7 points.
- The Cyclones rack up 428.0 yards per game, 26.6 fewer yards than the 454.6 the Horned Frogs give up per matchup.
- When Iowa State churns out more than 454.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Cyclones have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have forced (14).
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has covered the spread twice this year.
- TCU's games this season have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
- This year the Horned Frogs rack up 8.8 more points per game (30.0) than the Cyclones give up (21.2).
- TCU is 2-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it scores more than 21.2 points.
- The Horned Frogs average 437.5 yards per game, 131.2 more yards than the 306.3 the Cyclones allow.
- TCU is 2-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team picks up more than 306.3 yards.
- The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (13).
Season Stats
|Iowa State
|Stats
|TCU
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
30.0
21.2
Avg. Points Allowed
33.7
428.0
Avg. Total Yards
437.5
306.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
454.6
13
Giveaways
15
13
Takeaways
14