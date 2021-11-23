Big 12 opponents will clash when the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5, 0-0 Big 12) meet the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Iowa State vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

So far this season, 70% of TCU's games (7/10) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 58.5.

Friday's total is 3.0 points lower than the two team's combined 61.5 points per game average.

The 54.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.6 fewer than the 58.5 total in this contest.

Cyclones games have an average total of 52.3 points this season, 6.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 58.5-point over/under for this game is 0.9 points below the 59.4 points per game average total in Horned Frogs games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Cyclones have always covered the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.

Iowa State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Cyclones rack up 31.5 points per game, comparable to the 33.7 per matchup the Horned Frogs give up.

Iowa State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 33.7 points.

The Cyclones rack up 428.0 yards per game, 26.6 fewer yards than the 454.6 the Horned Frogs give up per matchup.

When Iowa State churns out more than 454.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have forced (14).

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has covered the spread twice this year.

TCU's games this season have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

This year the Horned Frogs rack up 8.8 more points per game (30.0) than the Cyclones give up (21.2).

TCU is 2-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it scores more than 21.2 points.

The Horned Frogs average 437.5 yards per game, 131.2 more yards than the 306.3 the Cyclones allow.

TCU is 2-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team picks up more than 306.3 yards.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (13).

Season Stats