MAC opponents will meet when the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-5, 0-0 MAC) meet the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-5, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Kent State vs. Miami (OH)

Over/Under Insights

Kent State has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points in five of 11 games this season.

Miami (OH) has combined with its opponents to score more than 65 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 5.4 points higher than the combined 59.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 9.9 points above the 55.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Golden Flashes and their opponents have scored an average of 67.6 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.0 PPG average total in RedHawks games this season is 11.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kent State is 5-6-0 this season.

The Golden Flashes are 5-1 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.

Kent State has hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Golden Flashes rack up 32.1 points per game, 10.5 more than the RedHawks surrender per outing (21.6).

Kent State is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.

The Golden Flashes collect 126.1 more yards per game (474.4) than the RedHawks give up per outing (348.3).

Kent State is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team piles up more than 348.3 yards.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the RedHawks have forced (13).

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the RedHawks have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The RedHawks average 27.5 points per game, 6.0 fewer than the Golden Flashes give up (33.5).

Miami (OH) is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team scores more than 33.5 points.

The RedHawks rack up 53.9 fewer yards per game (414.4) than the Golden Flashes give up (468.3).

In games that Miami (OH) amasses over 468.3 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The RedHawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 21 takeaways .

Season Stats