Liberty vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Liberty vs. Army
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.
- Army and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 14.6 points lower than the two team's combined 69.1 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 10.2 points greater than the 44.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Flames games this season feature an average total of 57.1 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Black Knights have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 5.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Liberty is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Flames have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Liberty's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Flames put up 33.2 points per game, 9.7 more than the Black Knights give up per contest (23.5).
- When Liberty scores more than 23.5 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Flames rack up 114.4 more yards per game (432.5) than the Black Knights give up per matchup (318.1).
- When Liberty churns out over 318.1 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- This year, the Flames have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Black Knights' takeaways (13).
Army Stats and Trends
- Army has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Black Knights won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Army's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- This season the Black Knights average 15.1 more points per game (35.9) than the Flames give up (20.8).
- When Army records more than 20.8 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Black Knights collect 87.4 more yards per game (402.1) than the Flames give up per contest (314.7).
- Army is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up over 314.7 yards.
- This season the Black Knights have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Flames have takeaways (10).
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|Army
33.2
Avg. Points Scored
35.9
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
23.5
432.5
Avg. Total Yards
402.1
314.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
318.1
18
Giveaways
8
10
Takeaways
13