FBS Independent opponents will clash when the Liberty Flames (7-4) battle the Army Black Knights (7-3).

Odds for Liberty vs. Army

Over/Under Insights

Liberty and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.

Army and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 14.6 points lower than the two team's combined 69.1 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 10.2 points greater than the 44.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Flames games this season feature an average total of 57.1 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Black Knights have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 5.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Flames have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Liberty's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Flames put up 33.2 points per game, 9.7 more than the Black Knights give up per contest (23.5).

When Liberty scores more than 23.5 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Flames rack up 114.4 more yards per game (432.5) than the Black Knights give up per matchup (318.1).

When Liberty churns out over 318.1 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This year, the Flames have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Black Knights' takeaways (13).

Army Stats and Trends

Army has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Black Knights won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Army's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This season the Black Knights average 15.1 more points per game (35.9) than the Flames give up (20.8).

When Army records more than 20.8 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Black Knights collect 87.4 more yards per game (402.1) than the Flames give up per contest (314.7).

Army is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team piles up over 314.7 yards.

This season the Black Knights have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Flames have takeaways (10).

