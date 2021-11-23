The Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) and Denver Broncos (5-5) will face each other in a Week 12 NFL clash of AFC West opponents.

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

Denver's games have gone over 47 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is 1.0 point fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.2 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.6, 3.6 points above Sunday's over/under of 47.

In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Chargers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Chargers average 7.7 more points per game (26.0) than the Broncos give up (18.3).

When Los Angeles scores more than 18.3 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Chargers collect 58.3 more yards per game (386.5) than the Broncos allow per outing (328.2).

When Los Angeles totals more than 328.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Chargers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (11).

Broncos stats and trends

In Denver's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Denver's games this season have eclipsed the over/under only two times in 10 opportunities (20%).

This season the Broncos average 6.5 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Chargers allow (26.5).

Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 26.5 points.

The Broncos average 342.1 yards per game, only 12.9 fewer than the 355.0 the Chargers allow.

Denver is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals over 355.0 yards.

This season the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Denver has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 3-point underdogs or greater, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1).

This year, in five home games, Denver has gone over the total once.

The average total in Broncos home games this season is 44.0 points, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall, away from home.

Los Angeles has hit the over once in four road games this season.

Chargers away games this season average 50.0 total points, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).

