Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) and Denver Broncos (5-5) will face each other in a Week 12 NFL clash of AFC West opponents.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
  • Denver's games have gone over 47 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is 1.0 point fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.2 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.6, 3.6 points above Sunday's over/under of 47.
  • In 2020, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Los Angeles has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Chargers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Chargers average 7.7 more points per game (26.0) than the Broncos give up (18.3).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 18.3 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Chargers collect 58.3 more yards per game (386.5) than the Broncos allow per outing (328.2).
  • When Los Angeles totals more than 328.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • This year, the Chargers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (11).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Broncos.
  • In Denver's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Denver's games this season have eclipsed the over/under only two times in 10 opportunities (20%).
  • This season the Broncos average 6.5 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Chargers allow (26.5).
  • Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 26.5 points.
  • The Broncos average 342.1 yards per game, only 12.9 fewer than the 355.0 the Chargers allow.
  • Denver is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals over 355.0 yards.
  • This season the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Chargers have forced 11 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • Denver has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 3-point underdogs or greater, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1).
  • This year, in five home games, Denver has gone over the total once.
  • The average total in Broncos home games this season is 44.0 points, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).
  • Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall, away from home.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over once in four road games this season.
  • Chargers away games this season average 50.0 total points, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under (47).

Powered by Data Skrive.