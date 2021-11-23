Publish date:
Louisiana vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana vs. UL Monroe
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- UL Monroe has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.2 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have scored an average of 56.9 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 55.5 points, one more than the set total in this contest.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 22 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (32.2) than the Warhawks allow (34.6).
- Louisiana is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 34.6 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 49.8 fewer yards per game (408.8), than the Warhawks give up per contest (458.6).
- In games that Louisiana piles up over 458.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over eight times this season, nine fewer than the Warhawks have forced (17).
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- In UL Monroe's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Warhawks have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 22 points or more this season.
- UL Monroe's games this season have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Warhawks score just 2.7 more points per game (21.4) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (18.7).
- UL Monroe is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team puts up more than 18.7 points.
- The Warhawks rack up 23.2 fewer yards per game (328.7) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per outing (351.9).
- UL Monroe is 2-4 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team piles up more than 351.9 yards.
- The Warhawks have 14 giveaways this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns have 18 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|UL Monroe
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
21.4
18.7
Avg. Points Allowed
34.6
408.8
Avg. Total Yards
328.7
351.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
458.6
8
Giveaways
14
18
Takeaways
17