Sun Belt rivals will battle when the No. 23 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (10-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Louisiana vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

UL Monroe has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.6, is 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.2 fewer than the 54.5 over/under in this contest.

The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have scored an average of 56.9 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 55.5 points, one more than the set total in this contest.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 22 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Ragin' Cajuns put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (32.2) than the Warhawks allow (34.6).

Louisiana is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 34.6 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 49.8 fewer yards per game (408.8), than the Warhawks give up per contest (458.6).

In games that Louisiana piles up over 458.6 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over eight times this season, nine fewer than the Warhawks have forced (17).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

In UL Monroe's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Warhawks have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 22 points or more this season.

UL Monroe's games this season have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Warhawks score just 2.7 more points per game (21.4) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (18.7).

UL Monroe is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team puts up more than 18.7 points.

The Warhawks rack up 23.2 fewer yards per game (328.7) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per outing (351.9).

UL Monroe is 2-4 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team piles up more than 351.9 yards.

The Warhawks have 14 giveaways this season, while the Ragin' Cajuns have 18 takeaways .

