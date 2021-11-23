C-USA opponents will clash when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-8, 0-0 C-USA) battle the Rice Owls (3-8, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 72.7% of Rice's games (8/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 52.5.

The two teams combine to score 48 points per game, 4.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 70.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 18 more than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 57.4 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 51.4 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 4-7-0 this year.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 3.5 points or more six times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have hit the over on eight of 11 set point totals (72.7%).

This year, the Bulldogs average 8.9 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Owls give up (36.6).

Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 36.6 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 57.4 fewer yards per game (380), than the Owls give up per contest (437.4).

When Louisiana Tech amasses over 437.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the Owls' takeaways (16).

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has two wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This season, the Owls have just one ATS win in eight games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Rice's games this season have hit the over on eight of 11 set point totals (72.7%).

The Owls rack up 13.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Bulldogs allow (33.9).

The Owls average 77.5 fewer yards per game (357) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (434.5).

Rice is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 434.5 yards.

This season the Owls have turned the ball over 20 times, while the Bulldogs have forced 20 turnovers.

Season Stats