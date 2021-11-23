Publish date:
Louisiana Tech vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 72.7% of Rice's games (8/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 52.5.
- The two teams combine to score 48 points per game, 4.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 70.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 18 more than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 57.4 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 51.4 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 1.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 4-7-0 this year.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 3.5 points or more six times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Louisiana Tech's games this year have hit the over on eight of 11 set point totals (72.7%).
- This year, the Bulldogs average 8.9 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Owls give up (36.6).
- Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 36.6 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 57.4 fewer yards per game (380), than the Owls give up per contest (437.4).
- When Louisiana Tech amasses over 437.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the Owls' takeaways (16).
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice has two wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- This season, the Owls have just one ATS win in eight games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Rice's games this season have hit the over on eight of 11 set point totals (72.7%).
- The Owls rack up 13.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Bulldogs allow (33.9).
- The Owls average 77.5 fewer yards per game (357) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (434.5).
- Rice is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 434.5 yards.
- This season the Owls have turned the ball over 20 times, while the Bulldogs have forced 20 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Louisiana Tech
|Stats
|Rice
27.7
Avg. Points Scored
20.3
33.9
Avg. Points Allowed
36.6
380
Avg. Total Yards
357
434.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
437.4
20
Giveaways
20
20
Takeaways
16