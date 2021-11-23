Publish date:
Louisville vs. Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisville vs. Kentucky
Over/Under Insights
- Louisville's games this season have gone over 57 points four of 10 times.
- Kentucky's games have gone over 57 points in four of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 64.5 points per game, 7.5 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 46.9 points per game, 10.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cardinals games this season is 60.1, 3.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.
- The 52.5 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 4.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Cardinals have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- Louisville's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Cardinals put up 10.7 more points per game (32.9) than the Wildcats allow (22.2).
- Louisville is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in games when it records more than 22.2 points.
- The Cardinals average 459.5 yards per game, 123.8 more yards than the 335.7 the Wildcats allow per matchup.
- Louisville is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team piles up more than 335.7 yards.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (8).
Kentucky Stats and Trends
- In Kentucky's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- Kentucky has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).
- This season the Wildcats rack up 6.9 more points per game (31.6) than the Cardinals allow (24.7).
- When Kentucky scores more than 24.7 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Wildcats collect 31.0 more yards per game (422.8) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (391.8).
- In games that Kentucky amasses more than 391.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Cardinals' takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Louisville
|Stats
|Kentucky
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
31.6
24.7
Avg. Points Allowed
22.2
459.5
Avg. Total Yards
422.8
391.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
335.7
12
Giveaways
20
15
Takeaways
8