The Louisville Cardinals (6-5) and Kentucky Wildcats (8-3) will battle at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisville vs. Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

Louisville's games this season have gone over 57 points four of 10 times.

Kentucky's games have gone over 57 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.5 points per game, 7.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.9 points per game, 10.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 60.1, 3.1 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.

The 52.5 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 4.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Cardinals have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Louisville's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Cardinals put up 10.7 more points per game (32.9) than the Wildcats allow (22.2).

Louisville is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in games when it records more than 22.2 points.

The Cardinals average 459.5 yards per game, 123.8 more yards than the 335.7 the Wildcats allow per matchup.

Louisville is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team piles up more than 335.7 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisville at SISportsbook.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Kentucky's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Kentucky has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Wildcats rack up 6.9 more points per game (31.6) than the Cardinals allow (24.7).

When Kentucky scores more than 24.7 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Wildcats collect 31.0 more yards per game (422.8) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (391.8).

In games that Kentucky amasses more than 391.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Cardinals' takeaways (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats