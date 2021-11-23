Publish date:
Marshall vs. Western Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. Western Kentucky
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have combined for 75.5 points only two times this year.
- Western Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 75.5 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.1 points lower than the two team's combined 77.6 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 28 points greater than the 47.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 58.9 points per game, 16.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 75.5 total in this game is 9.4 points above the 66.1 average total in Hilltoppers games this season.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Marshall is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Thundering Herd are 5-5 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.
- Marshall's games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Thundering Herd put up 7.7 more points per game (35.2) than the Hilltoppers surrender (27.5).
- Marshall is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.5 points.
- The Thundering Herd rack up 65.2 more yards per game (484.4) than the Hilltoppers allow per matchup (419.2).
- When Marshall picks up more than 419.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- This year, the Thundering Herd have 21 turnovers, four fewer than the Hilltoppers have takeaways (25).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Marshall at SISportsbook.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Western Kentucky is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hilltoppers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 1 point or more (in three chances).
- Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on seven of 10 set point totals (70%).
- This season the Hilltoppers rack up 22.4 more points per game (42.4) than the Thundering Herd give up (20).
- When Western Kentucky puts up more than 20 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers average 149.2 more yards per game (528.7) than the Thundering Herd allow (379.5).
- In games that Western Kentucky piles up over 379.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over 16 times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (18).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Western Kentucky
35.2
Avg. Points Scored
42.4
20
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
484.4
Avg. Total Yards
528.7
379.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
419.2
21
Giveaways
16
18
Takeaways
25