C-USA opponents will meet when the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-4, 0-0 C-USA).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Marshall vs. Western Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have combined for 75.5 points only two times this year.

Western Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 75.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.1 points lower than the two team's combined 77.6 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 28 points greater than the 47.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Thundering Herd and their opponents score an average of 58.9 points per game, 16.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 75.5 total in this game is 9.4 points above the 66.1 average total in Hilltoppers games this season.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Thundering Herd are 5-5 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.

Marshall's games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Thundering Herd put up 7.7 more points per game (35.2) than the Hilltoppers surrender (27.5).

Marshall is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 27.5 points.

The Thundering Herd rack up 65.2 more yards per game (484.4) than the Hilltoppers allow per matchup (419.2).

When Marshall picks up more than 419.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Thundering Herd have 21 turnovers, four fewer than the Hilltoppers have takeaways (25).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Marshall at SISportsbook.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 1 point or more (in three chances).

Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over on seven of 10 set point totals (70%).

This season the Hilltoppers rack up 22.4 more points per game (42.4) than the Thundering Herd give up (20).

When Western Kentucky puts up more than 20 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers average 149.2 more yards per game (528.7) than the Thundering Herd allow (379.5).

In games that Western Kentucky piles up over 379.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over 16 times, two fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (18).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats