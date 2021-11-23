Publish date:
Maryland vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Maryland vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Maryland and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.
- In 30% of Rutgers' games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 53.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47, is 6.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 57.1 points per game, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Terrapins games this season is 58.0, 5.0 points above Saturday's total of 53.
- In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 6.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Maryland is 3-8-0 this season.
- The Terrapins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1 point or more (in four chances).
- Maryland's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Terrapins score just 2.9 more points per game (26.1) than the Scarlet Knights give up (23.2).
- When Maryland puts up more than 23.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Terrapins average 49.3 more yards per game (425.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up per contest (376.0).
- Maryland is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out over 376.0 yards.
- The Terrapins have 17 giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 17 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Maryland at SISportsbook.
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Scarlet Knights have just two against the spread wins in six games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- Rutgers' games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Scarlet Knights put up 13.0 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Terrapins give up (33.9).
- Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 33.9 points.
- The Scarlet Knights collect 109.2 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Terrapins give up (420.6).
- This year the Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Terrapins' takeaways (9).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Maryland
|Stats
|Rutgers
26.1
Avg. Points Scored
20.9
33.9
Avg. Points Allowed
23.2
425.3
Avg. Total Yards
311.4
420.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.0
17
Giveaways
11
9
Takeaways
17