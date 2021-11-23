Big Ten foes will battle when the Maryland Terrapins (5-6, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-6, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Maryland vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Maryland and its opponents have gone over the current 53-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.

In 30% of Rutgers' games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 53.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47, is 6.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 57.1 points per game, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Terrapins games this season is 58.0, 5.0 points above Saturday's total of 53.

In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 6.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Maryland is 3-8-0 this season.

The Terrapins have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1 point or more (in four chances).

Maryland's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Terrapins score just 2.9 more points per game (26.1) than the Scarlet Knights give up (23.2).

When Maryland puts up more than 23.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Terrapins average 49.3 more yards per game (425.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up per contest (376.0).

Maryland is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out over 376.0 yards.

The Terrapins have 17 giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have 17 takeaways .

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Scarlet Knights have just two against the spread wins in six games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Rutgers' games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

The Scarlet Knights put up 13.0 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Terrapins give up (33.9).

Rutgers is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 33.9 points.

The Scarlet Knights collect 109.2 fewer yards per game (311.4) than the Terrapins give up (420.6).

This year the Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Terrapins' takeaways (9).

Season Stats