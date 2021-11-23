AAC rivals will battle when the Memphis Tigers (5-6, 0-0 AAC) meet the Tulane Green Wave (2-9, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Memphis vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.

Tulane's games have gone over 57.5 points in seven of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 57.3 points per game, 0.2 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 63.5 points per game, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 62.1 points, a number 4.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.6 PPG average total in Green Wave games this season is 5.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Tigers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Memphis' games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Tigers put up 4.3 fewer points per game (29.8) than the Green Wave give up (34.1).

Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 34.1 points.

The Tigers collect 438.0 yards per game, just 4.9 more than the 433.1 the Green Wave give up per matchup.

Memphis is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 433.1 yards.

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 19 times, four more than the Green Wave's takeaways (15).

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Green Wave are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 6 points or more this year.

Tulane's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Green Wave score just 1.9 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Tigers give up (29.4).

When Tulane scores more than 29.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Green Wave rack up 34.2 fewer yards per game (380.7) than the Tigers give up (414.9).

In games that Tulane picks up over 414.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (11).

Season Stats