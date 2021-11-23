Publish date:
Memphis vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Memphis vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- Memphis and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.
- Tulane's games have gone over 57.5 points in seven of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 57.3 points per game, 0.2 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 63.5 points per game, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 62.1 points, a number 4.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 62.6 PPG average total in Green Wave games this season is 5.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Memphis Stats and Trends
- Memphis has played 11 games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Tigers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6 points or more.
- Memphis' games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Tigers put up 4.3 fewer points per game (29.8) than the Green Wave give up (34.1).
- Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 34.1 points.
- The Tigers collect 438.0 yards per game, just 4.9 more than the 433.1 the Green Wave give up per matchup.
- Memphis is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 433.1 yards.
- This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 19 times, four more than the Green Wave's takeaways (15).
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Green Wave are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 6 points or more this year.
- Tulane's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- The Green Wave score just 1.9 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Tigers give up (29.4).
- When Tulane scores more than 29.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Green Wave rack up 34.2 fewer yards per game (380.7) than the Tigers give up (414.9).
- In games that Tulane picks up over 414.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (11).
Season Stats
|Memphis
|Stats
|Tulane
29.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.5
29.4
Avg. Points Allowed
34.1
438.0
Avg. Total Yards
380.7
414.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.1
19
Giveaways
21
11
Takeaways
15