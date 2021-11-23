The Miami Hurricanes (6-5, 0-0 ACC) have an ACC matchup with the Duke Blue Devils (3-8, 0-0 ACC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Miami vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 68.5-point total in three of 11 games this season.

Duke and its opponents have combined to score more than 68.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 56.9 points per game, 11.6 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 69.2 points per game, 0.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Hurricanes games have an average total of 59.2 points this season, 9.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 68.5 total in this game is 7.2 points above the 61.3 average total in Blue Devils games this season.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Hurricanes won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 21.5 points or more.

Miami has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Hurricanes average 6.2 fewer points per game (32.9) than the Blue Devils allow (39.1).

Miami is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 39.1 points.

The Hurricanes rack up 74.5 fewer yards per game (441.5), than the Blue Devils allow per contest (516).

Miami is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 516 yards.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Blue Devils have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami at SISportsbook.

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

Duke's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Blue Devils average 6.1 fewer points per game (24) than the Hurricanes give up (30.1).

When Duke scores more than 30.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Blue Devils average 436.9 yards per game, 31.8 more yards than the 405.1 the Hurricanes give up.

In games that Duke picks up more than 405.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 20 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats