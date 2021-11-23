The Land Grant Trophy is up for grabs when the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (9-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) hit the field.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Penn State

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

In 27.3% of Penn State's games this season (3/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.3, is 6.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 41 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.

The Spartans and their opponents have scored an average of 55.3 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 51.5 PPG average total in Nittany Lions games this season is equal to this game's over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Spartans are 4-2-1 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Spartans put up 16.6 more points per game (32.1) than the Nittany Lions surrender (15.5).

Michigan State is 7-2-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall this season when the team records more than 15.5 points.

The Spartans rack up 429.4 yards per game, 95.1 more yards than the 334.3 the Nittany Lions give up per outing.

Michigan State is 6-1-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team churns out more than 334.3 yards.

The Spartans have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four fewer than the Nittany Lions have forced (18).

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Nittany Lions have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1 point or more (in four chances).

Penn State's games this season have hit the over on just two of 11 set point totals (18.2%).

The Nittany Lions rack up 26.2 points per game, comparable to the 25.5 the Spartans allow.

When Penn State scores more than 25.5 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions average 80.8 fewer yards per game (382.4) than the Spartans allow (463.2).

In games that Penn State totals over 463.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions have 11 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 17 takeaways .

