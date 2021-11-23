Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Navy vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AAC foes will meet when the Navy Midshipmen (2-8, 0-0 AAC) meet the Temple Owls (3-8, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Navy vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

  • Navy and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.
  • Temple's games have gone over 43.5 points in nine of 10 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 35.1 points per game, 8.4 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 68.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 25.2 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Midshipmen games this season feature an average total of 48.5 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 53.7 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 10.2 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Navy has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • Navy has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Midshipmen rack up 18.6 points per game, 18.9 fewer than the Owls give up per matchup (37.5).
  • The Midshipmen average 123.5 fewer yards per game (283.0) than the Owls give up per outing (406.5).
  • The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times this season, six fewer than the Owls have forced (13).
  • So far this year Temple has two wins against the spread.
  • The Owls have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more five times this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Temple's games this season have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
  • The Owls rack up 14.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Midshipmen allow (31.2).
  • Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.2 points.
  • The Owls collect 295.6 yards per game, 82.0 fewer yards than the 377.6 the Midshipmen give up.
  • Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 377.6 yards.
  • This year the Owls have turned the ball over 18 times, seven more than the Midshipmen's takeaways (11).
Season Stats

NavyStatsTemple

18.6

Avg. Points Scored

16.5

31.2

Avg. Points Allowed

37.5

283.0

Avg. Total Yards

295.6

377.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

406.5

7

Giveaways

18

11

Takeaways

13