Navy vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Navy vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- Navy and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.
- Temple's games have gone over 43.5 points in nine of 10 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 35.1 points per game, 8.4 less than the total in this contest.
- The 68.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 25.2 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
- Midshipmen games this season feature an average total of 48.5 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.7 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 10.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- Navy has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Midshipmen rack up 18.6 points per game, 18.9 fewer than the Owls give up per matchup (37.5).
- The Midshipmen average 123.5 fewer yards per game (283.0) than the Owls give up per outing (406.5).
- The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times this season, six fewer than the Owls have forced (13).
Temple Stats and Trends
- So far this year Temple has two wins against the spread.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more five times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Temple's games this season have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Owls rack up 14.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Midshipmen allow (31.2).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.2 points.
- The Owls collect 295.6 yards per game, 82.0 fewer yards than the 377.6 the Midshipmen give up.
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up more than 377.6 yards.
- This year the Owls have turned the ball over 18 times, seven more than the Midshipmen's takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Navy
|Stats
|Temple
18.6
Avg. Points Scored
16.5
31.2
Avg. Points Allowed
37.5
283.0
Avg. Total Yards
295.6
377.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
406.5
7
Giveaways
18
11
Takeaways
13