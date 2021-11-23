ACC opponents will do battle when the No. 24 NC State Wolf Pack (8-3, 0-0 ACC) battle the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-5, 0-0 ACC) at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Odds for NC State vs. North Carolina

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have combined for 63 points or more just once this year.

North Carolina's games have gone over 63 points in six of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 70 points per game, 7.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 50.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.9 fewer than the 63 over/under in this contest.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents score an average of 54.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer than Friday's total.

The 63-point over/under for this game is 4.2 points below the 67.2 points per game average total in Tar Heels games this season.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Wolf Pack have been favored by 5.5 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those games.

NC State's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Wolf Pack score just 1.6 more points per game (33.0) than the Tar Heels surrender (31.4).

NC State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 31.4 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up 419.4 yards per game, just 7.2 more than the 412.2 the Tar Heels give up per contest.

In games that NC State picks up over 412.2 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack have 10 giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have 14 takeaways .

North Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, North Carolina is 4-7-0 this year.

The Tar Heels have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Tar Heels put up 37.0 points per game, 18.3 more than the Wolf Pack surrender (18.7).

When North Carolina puts up more than 18.7 points, it is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Tar Heels rack up 161.5 more yards per game (482.9) than the Wolf Pack give up (321.4).

In games that North Carolina totals over 321.4 yards, the team is 4-7 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

The Tar Heels have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats