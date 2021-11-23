Big Ten rivals will clash when the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 0-0 Big Ten) face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Iowa vs. Nebraska

Over/Under Insights

Iowa has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in five of 11 games this season.

Nebraska's games have gone over 41 points in eight of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54, is 13.0 points more than Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 1.9 points above the 39.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 43.0 points per game in 2021, 2.0 more than Friday's total.

The 41-point over/under for this game is 13.2 points below the 54.2 points per game average total in Cornhuskers games this season.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Hawkeyes have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more nine times and are 5-4 ATS in those games.

Iowa has eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Hawkeyes score 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the Cornhuskers give up (22.2).

Iowa is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.2 points.

The Hawkeyes rack up 293.2 yards per game, 73.0 fewer yards than the 366.2 the Cornhuskers allow per matchup.

In games that Iowa piles up over 366.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

In Nebraska's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Cornhuskers have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more this season.

Nebraska's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Cornhuskers put up 11.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Hawkeyes surrender (16.9).

Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in games when it records more than 16.9 points.

The Cornhuskers average 458.4 yards per game, 143.7 more yards than the 314.7 the Hawkeyes give up.

When Nebraska totals over 314.7 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 3-8 overall.

The Cornhuskers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 25 takeaways .

Season Stats