Iowa vs. Nebraska College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa vs. Nebraska
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in five of 11 games this season.
- Nebraska's games have gone over 41 points in eight of 10 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54, is 13.0 points more than Friday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 1.9 points above the 39.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 43.0 points per game in 2021, 2.0 more than Friday's total.
- The 41-point over/under for this game is 13.2 points below the 54.2 points per game average total in Cornhuskers games this season.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Hawkeyes have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more nine times and are 5-4 ATS in those games.
- Iowa has eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Hawkeyes score 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the Cornhuskers give up (22.2).
- Iowa is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.2 points.
- The Hawkeyes rack up 293.2 yards per game, 73.0 fewer yards than the 366.2 the Cornhuskers allow per matchup.
- In games that Iowa piles up over 366.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- In Nebraska's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Cornhuskers have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more this season.
- Nebraska's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Cornhuskers put up 11.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Hawkeyes surrender (16.9).
- Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in games when it records more than 16.9 points.
- The Cornhuskers average 458.4 yards per game, 143.7 more yards than the 314.7 the Hawkeyes give up.
- When Nebraska totals over 314.7 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 3-8 overall.
- The Cornhuskers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 25 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Nebraska
25.5
Avg. Points Scored
28.5
16.9
Avg. Points Allowed
22.2
293.2
Avg. Total Yards
458.4
314.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
366.2
14
Giveaways
16
25
Takeaways
12