November 23, 2021
Nevada vs. Colorado State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

MWC rivals will clash when the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-4, 0-0 MWC) battle the Colorado State Rams (3-8, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Nevada vs. Colorado State

Over/Under Insights

  • Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.
  • Colorado State's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • Saturday's total is 4.7 points lower than the two team's combined 60.2 points per game average.
  • The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 56.7, 1.2 points above Saturday's total of 55.5.
  • The 55.5 over/under in this game is 6.1 points above the 49.4 average total in Rams games this season.
  • In Nevada's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Wolf Pack have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
  • Nevada's games this year have hit the over on seven of 11 set point totals (63.6%).
  • The Wolf Pack average 35.3 points per game, 9.2 more than the Rams allow per outing (26.1).
  • Nevada is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.1 points.
  • The Wolf Pack average 66.2 more yards per game (431.5) than the Rams give up per contest (365.3).
  • When Nevada piles up more than 365.3 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • This year, the Wolf Pack have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Rams have takeaways (12).
  • In Colorado State's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Rams have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
  • Colorado State's games this season have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
  • The Rams rack up 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 the Wolf Pack allow.
  • When Colorado State records more than 25.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Rams average 413.3 yards per game, just 19.7 more than the 393.6 the Wolf Pack give up.
  • In games that Colorado State piles up over 393.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • This season the Rams have 14 turnovers, seven fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (21).
Season Stats

NevadaStatsColorado State

35.3

Avg. Points Scored

24.9

25.7

Avg. Points Allowed

26.1

431.5

Avg. Total Yards

413.3

393.6

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

365.3

9

Giveaways

14

21

Takeaways

12