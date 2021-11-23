Publish date:
Nevada vs. Colorado State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Nevada vs. Colorado State
Over/Under Insights
- Nevada and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.
- Colorado State's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 4.7 points lower than the two team's combined 60.2 points per game average.
- The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 56.7, 1.2 points above Saturday's total of 55.5.
- The 55.5 over/under in this game is 6.1 points above the 49.4 average total in Rams games this season.
Nevada Stats and Trends
- In Nevada's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Wolf Pack have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- Nevada's games this year have hit the over on seven of 11 set point totals (63.6%).
- The Wolf Pack average 35.3 points per game, 9.2 more than the Rams allow per outing (26.1).
- Nevada is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.1 points.
- The Wolf Pack average 66.2 more yards per game (431.5) than the Rams give up per contest (365.3).
- When Nevada piles up more than 365.3 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
- This year, the Wolf Pack have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Rams have takeaways (12).
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- In Colorado State's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Rams have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Colorado State's games this season have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Rams rack up 24.9 points per game, comparable to the 25.7 the Wolf Pack allow.
- When Colorado State records more than 25.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Rams average 413.3 yards per game, just 19.7 more than the 393.6 the Wolf Pack give up.
- In games that Colorado State piles up over 393.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
- This season the Rams have 14 turnovers, seven fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (21).
Season Stats
|Nevada
|Stats
|Colorado State
35.3
Avg. Points Scored
24.9
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
26.1
431.5
Avg. Total Yards
413.3
393.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
365.3
9
Giveaways
14
21
Takeaways
12