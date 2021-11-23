The New England Patriots (7-4) will hope to keep their five-game winning run intact in a Week 12 clash against the Tennessee Titans (8-3).

Odds for Patriots vs. Titans

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in five of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 72.7% of Tennessee's games (8/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 44.

Sunday's total is 9.8 points lower than the two team's combined 53.8 points per game average.

The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.8 fewer than the 44 over/under in this contest.

Patriots games this season feature an average total of 45.1 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Titans have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 6.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This season, the Patriots have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

New England's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Patriots score 27.3 points per game, 4.2 more than the Titans surrender per matchup (23.1).

New England is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.1 points.

The Patriots rack up only 1.3 more yards per game (351.8), than the Titans allow per matchup (350.5).

New England is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 350.5 yards.

The Patriots have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Titans stats and trends

In Tennessee's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Titans have been installed as underdogs by a 5.5-point margin or more four times and are 4-0 ATS in those matchups.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This season the Titans put up 10.4 more points per game (26.5) than the Patriots give up (16.1).

Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team records more than 16.1 points.

The Titans average 40.9 more yards per game (354.1) than the Patriots allow per outing (313.2).

In games that Tennessee piles up over 313.2 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This season the Titans have 17 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

New England is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Patriots are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 5.5-point favorites or more.

In six games at home this year, New England has hit the over three times.

The average point total in Patriots home games this season is 45.8 points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

This year away from home, Tennessee is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Titans are winless ATS (0-1) as 5.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

In four of five away games this season, Tennessee has hit the over.

This season, Titans away games average 50.2 points, 6.2 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

