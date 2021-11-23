Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (7-4) will hope to keep their five-game winning run intact in a Week 12 clash against the Tennessee Titans (8-3).

Odds for Patriots vs. Titans

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in five of 11 games this season.
  • So far this season, 72.7% of Tennessee's games (8/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 44.
  • Sunday's total is 9.8 points lower than the two team's combined 53.8 points per game average.
  • The 39.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.8 fewer than the 44 over/under in this contest.
  • Patriots games this season feature an average total of 45.1 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Titans have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 6.1 more than the set total in this contest.
  • New England has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
  • This season, the Patriots have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
  • New England's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • The Patriots score 27.3 points per game, 4.2 more than the Titans surrender per matchup (23.1).
  • New England is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.1 points.
  • The Patriots rack up only 1.3 more yards per game (351.8), than the Titans allow per matchup (350.5).
  • New England is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 350.5 yards.
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (14) this season.
  • In Tennessee's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • So far this year, the Titans have been installed as underdogs by a 5.5-point margin or more four times and are 4-0 ATS in those matchups.
  • Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • This season the Titans put up 10.4 more points per game (26.5) than the Patriots give up (16.1).
  • Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team records more than 16.1 points.
  • The Titans average 40.9 more yards per game (354.1) than the Patriots allow per outing (313.2).
  • In games that Tennessee piles up over 313.2 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • This season the Titans have 17 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (21).

Home and road insights

  • New England is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Patriots are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 5.5-point favorites or more.
  • In six games at home this year, New England has hit the over three times.
  • The average point total in Patriots home games this season is 45.8 points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (44).
  • This year away from home, Tennessee is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Titans are winless ATS (0-1) as 5.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • In four of five away games this season, Tennessee has hit the over.
  • This season, Titans away games average 50.2 points, 6.2 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

