The New Mexico State Aggies (1-10) and UMass Minutemen (1-10) will face each other in clash of FBS Independent rivals at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Odds for New Mexico State vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

New Mexico State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 59.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

UMass and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 36 points per game, 23.5 less than the total in this contest.

The 84.6 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 25.1 more than the 59.5 total in this contest.

Aggies games this season feature an average total of 60 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.5 total in this game is 1.9 points above the 57.6 average total in Minutemen games this season.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

In New Mexico State's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

New Mexico State has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Aggies rack up 22.4 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Minutemen allow (43).

The Aggies average 124 fewer yards per game (347.9), than the Minutemen allow per matchup (471.9).

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Minutemen's takeaways (11).

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Minutemen have an ATS record of 3-5 in their eight games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more this season.

UMass' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Minutemen put up 26.2 fewer points per game (15.4) than the Aggies allow (41.6).

The Minutemen collect 206 fewer yards per game (290.5) than the Aggies allow per outing (496.5).

The Minutemen have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Aggies have forced (19).

