The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) square off against the Stanford Cardinal (3-8) in college football action at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

In 54.5% of Stanford's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 52.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 2.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.6 points greater than the 49.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 54.6, 2.1 points more than Saturday's total of 52.5.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 52.6 points, 0.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 19 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Fighting Irish score 3.1 more points per game (34.4) than the Cardinal allow (31.3).

Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.3 points.

The Fighting Irish collect 38.6 fewer yards per game (407.3) than the Cardinal give up per contest (445.9).

In games that Notre Dame amasses more than 445.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Notre Dame at SISportsbook.

Stanford Stats and Trends

In Stanford's 11 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

Stanford's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Cardinal score 21.0 points per game, comparable to the 18.6 the Fighting Irish give up.

Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.6 points.

The Cardinal collect 39.7 fewer yards per game (309.6) than the Fighting Irish give up per contest (349.3).

When Stanford piles up more than 349.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Cardinal have 17 turnovers, four fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (21).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats