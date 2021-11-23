Publish date:
Notre Dame vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Notre Dame vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Notre Dame has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- In 54.5% of Stanford's games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 52.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 2.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 2.6 points greater than the 49.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 54.6, 2.1 points more than Saturday's total of 52.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 52.6 points, 0.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Notre Dame Stats and Trends
- Notre Dame has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Fighting Irish have been favored by 19 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Fighting Irish score 3.1 more points per game (34.4) than the Cardinal allow (31.3).
- Notre Dame is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.3 points.
- The Fighting Irish collect 38.6 fewer yards per game (407.3) than the Cardinal give up per contest (445.9).
- In games that Notre Dame amasses more than 445.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over five more times (13 total) than the Cardinal have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Stanford Stats and Trends
- In Stanford's 11 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- Stanford's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Cardinal score 21.0 points per game, comparable to the 18.6 the Fighting Irish give up.
- Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.6 points.
- The Cardinal collect 39.7 fewer yards per game (309.6) than the Fighting Irish give up per contest (349.3).
- When Stanford piles up more than 349.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This season the Cardinal have 17 turnovers, four fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (21).
Season Stats
|Notre Dame
|Stats
|Stanford
34.4
Avg. Points Scored
21.0
18.6
Avg. Points Allowed
31.3
407.3
Avg. Total Yards
309.6
349.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
445.9
13
Giveaways
17
21
Takeaways
8