MAC foes will do battle when the Ohio Bobcats (3-8, 0-0 MAC) battle the Bowling Green Falcons (3-8, 0-0 MAC) at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Odds for Ohio vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

Ohio's games this season have gone over 48 points nine of 11 times.

In 45.5% of Bowling Green's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 48.

Friday's over/under is 2.8 points higher than the combined 45.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 15.7 points lower than the 63.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Bobcats games this season feature an average total of 56.2 points, a number 8.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 2.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Ohio Stats and Trends

In Ohio's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Ohio's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Bobcats score 23.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than the Falcons surrender per contest (32.5).

Ohio is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 32.5 points.

The Bobcats rack up just 2.8 fewer yards per game (384.9), than the Falcons give up per matchup (387.7).

Ohio is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up over 387.7 yards.

The Bobcats have 13 giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 15 takeaways .

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Falcons have an against the spread record of 6-2 in their eight games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more this season.

Bowling Green's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Falcons average 21.5 points per game, 9.7 fewer than the Bobcats surrender (31.2).

The Falcons rack up 122.8 fewer yards per game (314.3) than the Bobcats give up per matchup (437.1).

The Falcons have turned the ball over 17 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Bobcats have forced (8).

Season Stats