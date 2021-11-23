Publish date:
Ohio vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio vs. Bowling Green
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio's games this season have gone over 48 points nine of 11 times.
- In 45.5% of Bowling Green's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 48.
- Friday's over/under is 2.8 points higher than the combined 45.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 15.7 points lower than the 63.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Bobcats games this season feature an average total of 56.2 points, a number 8.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 2.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Ohio Stats and Trends
- In Ohio's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Bobcats have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Ohio's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
- The Bobcats score 23.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than the Falcons surrender per contest (32.5).
- Ohio is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 32.5 points.
- The Bobcats rack up just 2.8 fewer yards per game (384.9), than the Falcons give up per matchup (387.7).
- Ohio is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up over 387.7 yards.
- The Bobcats have 13 giveaways this season, while the Falcons have 15 takeaways .
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- Bowling Green is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Falcons have an against the spread record of 6-2 in their eight games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more this season.
- Bowling Green's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Falcons average 21.5 points per game, 9.7 fewer than the Bobcats surrender (31.2).
- The Falcons rack up 122.8 fewer yards per game (314.3) than the Bobcats give up per matchup (437.1).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over 17 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Bobcats have forced (8).
Season Stats
|Ohio
|Stats
|Bowling Green
23.7
Avg. Points Scored
21.5
31.2
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
384.9
Avg. Total Yards
314.3
437.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
387.7
13
Giveaways
17
8
Takeaways
15