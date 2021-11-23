Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in five of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 27.3% of Michigan's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 63.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 84.1, is 20.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 28.2 points above the 35.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Buckeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 64.4 points per game in 2021, 0.9 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Wolverines have averaged a total of 52 points, 11.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Ohio State is 7-4-0 this season.
- The Buckeyes have an against the spread record of 7-4 in their 11 games when favored by 8 points or more so far this season.
- Ohio State's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Buckeyes score 30.9 more points per game (47.2) than the Wolverines surrender (16.3).
- Ohio State is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.3 points.
- The Buckeyes average 252.8 more yards per game (559.5) than the Wolverines allow per matchup (306.7).
- When Ohio State picks up more than 306.7 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, six fewer than the Wolverines have takeaways (15).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan is 9-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Michigan has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
- This season the Wolverines average 17.9 more points per game (36.9) than the Buckeyes allow (19).
- Michigan is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19 points.
- The Wolverines rack up 447.9 yards per game, 92.2 more yards than the 355.7 the Buckeyes allow.
- When Michigan totals more than 355.7 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over eight times, 10 fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (18).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Michigan
47.2
Avg. Points Scored
36.9
19
Avg. Points Allowed
16.3
559.5
Avg. Total Yards
447.9
355.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
306.7
9
Giveaways
8
18
Takeaways
15