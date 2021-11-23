Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Ohio State vs. Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (10-1, 0-0 Big Ten) square off in The Game.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

  • Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in five of 11 games this season.
  • So far this season, 27.3% of Michigan's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 63.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 84.1, is 20.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 28.2 points above the 35.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Buckeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 64.4 points per game in 2021, 0.9 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Wolverines have averaged a total of 52 points, 11.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Ohio State is 7-4-0 this season.
  • The Buckeyes have an against the spread record of 7-4 in their 11 games when favored by 8 points or more so far this season.
  • Ohio State's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Buckeyes score 30.9 more points per game (47.2) than the Wolverines surrender (16.3).
  • Ohio State is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.3 points.
  • The Buckeyes average 252.8 more yards per game (559.5) than the Wolverines allow per matchup (306.7).
  • When Ohio State picks up more than 306.7 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
  • This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, six fewer than the Wolverines have takeaways (15).
  • Michigan is 9-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • Michigan has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Wolverines average 17.9 more points per game (36.9) than the Buckeyes allow (19).
  • Michigan is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19 points.
  • The Wolverines rack up 447.9 yards per game, 92.2 more yards than the 355.7 the Buckeyes allow.
  • When Michigan totals more than 355.7 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
  • The Wolverines have turned the ball over eight times, 10 fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (18).
Season Stats

Ohio StateStatsMichigan

47.2

Avg. Points Scored

36.9

19

Avg. Points Allowed

16.3

559.5

Avg. Total Yards

447.9

355.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

306.7

9

Giveaways

8

18

Takeaways

15