The No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (10-1, 0-0 Big 12) take the field for Bedlam.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in five of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 63.6% of Oklahoma's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.5.

The two teams combine to score 70.3 points per game, 19.8 more than the total in this contest.

The 39.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.4 fewer than the 50.5 total in this contest.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.4 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.8 PPG average total in Sooners games this season is 12.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has played 11 games, with nine wins against the spread.

This season, the Cowboys have an ATS record of 6-1 in their seven games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Oklahoma State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys average 7.2 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners allow (24.2).

Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.2 points.

The Cowboys collect 32.4 more yards per game (414.9) than the Sooners allow per outing (382.5).

When Oklahoma State totals more than 382.5 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have 12 turnovers, eight fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (20).

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma is 5-6-0 this year.

Oklahoma's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This season the Sooners put up 24 more points per game (38.9) than the Cowboys allow (14.9).

Oklahoma is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall in games when it records more than 14.9 points.

The Sooners collect 180.3 more yards per game (441.6) than the Cowboys allow per outing (261.3).

Oklahoma is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team picks up more than 261.3 yards.

The Sooners have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats