Publish date:
Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in five of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 63.6% of Oklahoma's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.5.
- The two teams combine to score 70.3 points per game, 19.8 more than the total in this contest.
- The 39.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.4 fewer than the 50.5 total in this contest.
- Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.4 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 62.8 PPG average total in Sooners games this season is 12.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma State has played 11 games, with nine wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cowboys have an ATS record of 6-1 in their seven games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
- Oklahoma State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Cowboys average 7.2 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners allow (24.2).
- Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.2 points.
- The Cowboys collect 32.4 more yards per game (414.9) than the Sooners allow per outing (382.5).
- When Oklahoma State totals more than 382.5 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- This year, the Cowboys have 12 turnovers, eight fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (20).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma State at SISportsbook.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Oklahoma is 5-6-0 this year.
- Oklahoma's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- This season the Sooners put up 24 more points per game (38.9) than the Cowboys allow (14.9).
- Oklahoma is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall in games when it records more than 14.9 points.
- The Sooners collect 180.3 more yards per game (441.6) than the Cowboys allow per outing (261.3).
- Oklahoma is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team picks up more than 261.3 yards.
- The Sooners have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|Oklahoma
31.4
Avg. Points Scored
38.9
14.9
Avg. Points Allowed
24.2
414.9
Avg. Total Yards
441.6
261.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
382.5
12
Giveaways
11
14
Takeaways
20