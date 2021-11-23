The Old Dominion Monarchs (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) face a C-USA matchup versus the Charlotte 49ers (5-6, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Old Dominion vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Old Dominion's games this season have gone over 56 points four of 11 times.

Charlotte's games have gone over 56 points in six of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 52.5 points per game, 3.5 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is three points under the 59 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Monarchs games have an average total of 54.5 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56-point over/under for this game is 3.4 points below the 59.4 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

In Old Dominion's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Monarchs won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

Old Dominion's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Monarchs put up 26 points per game, six fewer than the 49ers give up per contest (32).

Old Dominion is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 32 points.

The Monarchs rack up 87 fewer yards per game (380.4), than the 49ers give up per contest (467.4).

In games that Old Dominion totals more than 467.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Monarchs have turned the ball over seven more times (19 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Charlotte's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The 49ers rack up 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 27 the Monarchs allow.

When Charlotte puts up more than 27 points, it is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The 49ers collect 396.3 yards per game, 33.3 more yards than the 363 the Monarchs give up.

In games that Charlotte amasses more than 363 yards, the team is 3-2-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year the 49ers have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Monarchs' takeaways (12).

Season Stats