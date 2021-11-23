Publish date:
Old Dominion vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Old Dominion vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Old Dominion's games this season have gone over 56 points four of 11 times.
- Charlotte's games have gone over 56 points in six of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 52.5 points per game, 3.5 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is three points under the 59 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Monarchs games have an average total of 54.5 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56-point over/under for this game is 3.4 points below the 59.4 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.
Old Dominion Stats and Trends
- In Old Dominion's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Monarchs won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.
- Old Dominion's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Monarchs put up 26 points per game, six fewer than the 49ers give up per contest (32).
- Old Dominion is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 32 points.
- The Monarchs rack up 87 fewer yards per game (380.4), than the 49ers give up per contest (467.4).
- In games that Old Dominion totals more than 467.4 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Monarchs have turned the ball over seven more times (19 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The 49ers have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
- Charlotte's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The 49ers rack up 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 27 the Monarchs allow.
- When Charlotte puts up more than 27 points, it is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The 49ers collect 396.3 yards per game, 33.3 more yards than the 363 the Monarchs give up.
- In games that Charlotte amasses more than 363 yards, the team is 3-2-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year the 49ers have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Monarchs' takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Old Dominion
|Stats
|Charlotte
26
Avg. Points Scored
26.5
27
Avg. Points Allowed
32
380.4
Avg. Total Yards
396.3
363
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
467.4
19
Giveaways
16
12
Takeaways
12