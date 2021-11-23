The Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-4, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (9-2, 0-0 SEC) hit the field for the Egg Bowl.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in three of 11 games this season.

Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 61 points in four of 10 games this season.

Thursday's total is 7.2 points lower than the two team's combined 68.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 50.1 points per game, 10.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 53.9, 7.1 points fewer than Thursday's over/under of 61 .

The 71.0 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 10.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Bulldogs have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.

Mississippi State has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs rack up 6.4 more points per game (31.8) than the Rebels allow (25.4).

When Mississippi State puts up more than 25.4 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Bulldogs collect 22.7 more yards per game (452.3) than the Rebels give up per outing (429.6).

Mississippi State is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team amasses over 429.6 yards.

The Bulldogs have 15 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 20 takeaways .

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ole Miss is 6-4-0 this season.

This season, the Rebels have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Ole Miss has eclipsed the over/under in 30% of its opportunities this season (three times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Rebels rack up 36.4 points per game, 11.7 more than the Bulldogs allow (24.7).

When Ole Miss scores more than 24.7 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Rebels rack up 517.5 yards per game, 191.6 more yards than the 325.9 the Bulldogs allow.

When Ole Miss picks up over 325.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

This season the Rebels have eight turnovers, six fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (14).

Season Stats