Publish date:
Oregon vs. Oregon State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oregon vs. Oregon State
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon's games this season have gone over 61.5 points four of 11 times.
- In 45.5% of Oregon State's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 61.5.
- The two teams combine to score 65.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the total in this contest.
- The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.7 fewer than the 61.5 over/under in this contest.
- Ducks games have an average total of 56.8 points this season, 4.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 61.5 total in this game is 1.8 points higher than the 59.7 average total in Beavers games this season.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Ducks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in eight chances).
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This year, the Ducks put up 7.9 more points per game (32.7) than the Beavers give up (24.8).
- Oregon is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.8 points.
- The Ducks average 427.9 yards per game, 50.9 more yards than the 377 the Beavers give up per outing.
- When Oregon totals over 377 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- This year, the Ducks have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (16).
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Oregon State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Beavers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- Oregon State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This season the Beavers rack up 9.1 more points per game (33.1) than the Ducks give up (24).
- Oregon State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 24 points.
- The Beavers rack up 64.5 more yards per game (433.9) than the Ducks give up per outing (369.4).
- When Oregon State totals more than 369.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Beavers have turned the ball over 15 times, four fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (19).
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Oregon State
32.7
Avg. Points Scored
33.1
24
Avg. Points Allowed
24.8
427.9
Avg. Total Yards
433.9
369.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
377
11
Giveaways
15
19
Takeaways
16