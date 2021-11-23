Pac-12 opponents will do battle when the No. 11 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) face the Oregon State Beavers (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Odds for Oregon vs. Oregon State

Over/Under Insights

Oregon's games this season have gone over 61.5 points four of 11 times.

In 45.5% of Oregon State's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 61.5.

The two teams combine to score 65.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the total in this contest.

The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.7 fewer than the 61.5 over/under in this contest.

Ducks games have an average total of 56.8 points this season, 4.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 61.5 total in this game is 1.8 points higher than the 59.7 average total in Beavers games this season.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Ducks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in eight chances).

Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Ducks put up 7.9 more points per game (32.7) than the Beavers give up (24.8).

Oregon is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.8 points.

The Ducks average 427.9 yards per game, 50.9 more yards than the 377 the Beavers give up per outing.

When Oregon totals over 377 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

This year, the Ducks have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (16).

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Beavers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Oregon State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Beavers rack up 9.1 more points per game (33.1) than the Ducks give up (24).

Oregon State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 24 points.

The Beavers rack up 64.5 more yards per game (433.9) than the Ducks give up per outing (369.4).

When Oregon State totals more than 369.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Beavers have turned the ball over 15 times, four fewer times than the Ducks have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats