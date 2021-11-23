Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) and New York Giants (3-6) will battle in a Week 12 NFL clash of NFC East rivals.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 46.5 points in four of nine chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.9, is 0.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 1.1 points under the 47.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Eagles games this season feature an average total of 48.6 points, a number 2.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.3 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Philadelphia is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Eagles have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • The Eagles score 27.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the Giants give up per outing (24.0).
  • When Philadelphia scores more than 24.0 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Eagles rack up just 19.6 fewer yards per game (352.8) than the Giants give up per contest (372.4).
  • When Philadelphia piles up over 372.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over nine times this season, five fewer than the Giants have forced (14).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with the Giants.
  • New York has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Giants have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more this year.
  • New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Giants rack up 3.7 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Eagles give up (23.6).
  • When New York puts up more than 23.6 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Giants average just 13.3 fewer yards per game (334.8) than the Eagles allow (348.1).
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out over 348.1 yards.
  • The Giants have 11 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 12 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this year.
  • This year, in five home games, New York has not hit the over.
  • Giants home games this season average 45.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).
  • This season away from home, Philadelphia is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point favorites or more on the road.
  • In three of six road games this year, Philadelphia has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 48.0 points, 1.5 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.