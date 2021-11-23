The Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) and New York Giants (3-6) will battle in a Week 12 NFL clash of NFC East rivals.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

New York's games have gone over 46.5 points in four of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.9, is 0.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 1.1 points under the 47.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Eagles games this season feature an average total of 48.6 points, a number 2.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.3 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Eagles score 27.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the Giants give up per outing (24.0).

When Philadelphia scores more than 24.0 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Eagles rack up just 19.6 fewer yards per game (352.8) than the Giants give up per contest (372.4).

When Philadelphia piles up over 372.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over nine times this season, five fewer than the Giants have forced (14).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

New York has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Giants have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more this year.

New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Giants rack up 3.7 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Eagles give up (23.6).

When New York puts up more than 23.6 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Giants average just 13.3 fewer yards per game (334.8) than the Eagles allow (348.1).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out over 348.1 yards.

The Giants have 11 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 12 takeaways.

Home and road insights

New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this year.

This year, in five home games, New York has not hit the over.

Giants home games this season average 45.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).

This season away from home, Philadelphia is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point favorites or more on the road.

In three of six road games this year, Philadelphia has gone over the total.

The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 48.0 points, 1.5 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.