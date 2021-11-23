ACC opponents will battle when the No. 20 Pittsburgh Panthers (9-2, 0-0 ACC) meet the Syracuse Orange (5-6, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in eight of 11 games this season.

Syracuse's games have gone over 58 points in five of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.8, is 11.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 50 points per game, 8.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 59.0 points per game in 2021, 1.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 58 over/under in this game is 7.3 points higher than the 50.7 average total in Orange games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has eight wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Panthers have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 13 points or more so far this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 72.7% of its opportunities (eight times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Panthers score 18.0 more points per game (43.9) than the Orange give up (25.9).

Pittsburgh is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.9 points.

The Panthers collect 198.8 more yards per game (529.0) than the Orange allow per outing (330.2).

Pittsburgh is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team totals more than 330.2 yards.

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 13 times, seven more than the Orange's takeaways (6).

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Orange covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 13 points or more.

Syracuse's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Orange score just 1.8 more points per game (25.9) than the Panthers surrender (24.1).

Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.1 points.

The Orange rack up 377.8 yards per game, just 13.9 more than the 363.9 the Panthers allow.

Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals over 363.9 yards.

The Orange have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (16).

Season Stats