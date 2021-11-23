Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in eight of 11 games this season.
- Syracuse's games have gone over 58 points in five of 11 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.8, is 11.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 50 points per game, 8.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 59.0 points per game in 2021, 1.0 more than Saturday's total.
- The 58 over/under in this game is 7.3 points higher than the 50.7 average total in Orange games this season.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh has eight wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Panthers have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 13 points or more so far this season.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 72.7% of its opportunities (eight times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Panthers score 18.0 more points per game (43.9) than the Orange give up (25.9).
- Pittsburgh is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.9 points.
- The Panthers collect 198.8 more yards per game (529.0) than the Orange allow per outing (330.2).
- Pittsburgh is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team totals more than 330.2 yards.
- This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 13 times, seven more than the Orange's takeaways (6).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Syracuse has played 11 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Orange covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 13 points or more.
- Syracuse's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Orange score just 1.8 more points per game (25.9) than the Panthers surrender (24.1).
- Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.1 points.
- The Orange rack up 377.8 yards per game, just 13.9 more than the 363.9 the Panthers allow.
- Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals over 363.9 yards.
- The Orange have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (16).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Syracuse
43.9
Avg. Points Scored
25.9
24.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.9
529.0
Avg. Total Yards
377.8
363.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
330.2
13
Giveaways
11
16
Takeaways
6