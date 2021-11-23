The Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) have a Big Ten matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers (2-9, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Purdue vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 45.5% of Indiana's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.5.

Saturday's total is 6.3 points higher than the combined 44.2 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 54 points per game, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Boilermakers and their opponents have scored an average of 53.1 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Boilermakers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 15 points or more.

Purdue's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Boilermakers average 6.3 fewer points per game (26) than the Hoosiers give up (32.3).

When Purdue scores more than 32.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Boilermakers average 421.9 yards per game, 43.9 more yards than the 378 the Hoosiers give up per matchup.

Purdue is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses more than 378 yards.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over six more times (15 total) than the Hoosiers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Indiana Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Indiana has two wins against the spread.

The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 15 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Indiana's games this year have hit the over six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Hoosiers average 18.2 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Boilermakers give up (21.7).

When Indiana puts up more than 21.7 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Hoosiers average 55.1 fewer yards per game (299) than the Boilermakers allow (354.1).

Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out more than 354.1 yards.

This year the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 21 times, six more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (15).

Season Stats