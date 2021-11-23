Publish date:
Purdue vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Purdue vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- So far this season, 45.5% of Indiana's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 50.5.
- Saturday's total is 6.3 points higher than the combined 44.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 54 points per game, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Boilermakers and their opponents have scored an average of 53.1 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.8 PPG average total in Hoosiers games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Boilermakers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 15 points or more.
- Purdue's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).
- The Boilermakers average 6.3 fewer points per game (26) than the Hoosiers give up (32.3).
- When Purdue scores more than 32.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Boilermakers average 421.9 yards per game, 43.9 more yards than the 378 the Hoosiers give up per matchup.
- Purdue is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses more than 378 yards.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over six more times (15 total) than the Hoosiers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Indiana has two wins against the spread.
- The Hoosiers have been underdogs by 15 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Indiana's games this year have hit the over six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Hoosiers average 18.2 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Boilermakers give up (21.7).
- When Indiana puts up more than 21.7 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Hoosiers average 55.1 fewer yards per game (299) than the Boilermakers allow (354.1).
- Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out more than 354.1 yards.
- This year the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 21 times, six more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Purdue
|Stats
|Indiana
26
Avg. Points Scored
18.2
21.7
Avg. Points Allowed
32.3
421.9
Avg. Total Yards
299
354.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
378
15
Giveaways
21
15
Takeaways
9