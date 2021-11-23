Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 12 matchup features the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) hitting the field against the Minnesota Vikings (5-5).

Odds for 49ers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in four of 10 games this season.
  • Minnesota's games have gone over 48.5 points in five of 10 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 50.1 points per game, 1.6 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.1 fewer than the 48.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in 49ers games this season is 47.1, 1.4 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Vikings have averaged a total of 50.0 points, 1.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • San Francisco has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the 49ers have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more seven times and are 3-4 ATS in those contests.
  • San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
  • The 49ers score just 0.4 more points per game (24.6) than the Vikings surrender (24.2).
  • San Francisco is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.2 points.
  • The 49ers collect just 19.6 fewer yards per game (359.3) than the Vikings give up per matchup (378.9).
  • In games that San Francisco piles up more than 378.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (12) this season.
  • Minnesota has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Vikings have won ATS in each of their three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Minnesota's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
  • The Vikings average 25.5 points per game, 3.3 more than the 49ers give up (22.2).
  • Minnesota is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.2 points.
  • The Vikings collect 68.7 more yards per game (387.0) than the 49ers give up (318.3).
  • In games that Minnesota piles up more than 318.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Vikings have turned the ball over six times, three fewer times than the 49ers have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, San Francisco has one win against the spread and is 1-4 overall.
  • At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3).
  • In three of five home games this season, San Francisco has gone over the total.
  • The average total in 49ers home games this season is 48.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
  • Minnesota is 2-3 overall, and 4-1 against the spread, on the road.
  • The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • In four of five away games this season, Minnesota has gone over the total.
  • This season, Vikings away games average 49.6 points, 1.1 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

