An NFL Week 12 matchup features the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) hitting the field against the Minnesota Vikings (5-5).

Odds for 49ers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in four of 10 games this season.

Minnesota's games have gone over 48.5 points in five of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 50.1 points per game, 1.6 more than the total in this contest.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.1 fewer than the 48.5 total in this contest.

The average total in 49ers games this season is 47.1, 1.4 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.

In 2020, games involving the Vikings have averaged a total of 50.0 points, 1.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the 49ers have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more seven times and are 3-4 ATS in those contests.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The 49ers score just 0.4 more points per game (24.6) than the Vikings surrender (24.2).

San Francisco is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 24.2 points.

The 49ers collect just 19.6 fewer yards per game (359.3) than the Vikings give up per matchup (378.9).

In games that San Francisco piles up more than 378.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

This year, the Vikings have won ATS in each of their three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Minnesota's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Vikings average 25.5 points per game, 3.3 more than the 49ers give up (22.2).

Minnesota is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.2 points.

The Vikings collect 68.7 more yards per game (387.0) than the 49ers give up (318.3).

In games that Minnesota piles up more than 318.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over six times, three fewer times than the 49ers have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

At home this year, San Francisco has one win against the spread and is 1-4 overall.

At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3).

In three of five home games this season, San Francisco has gone over the total.

The average total in 49ers home games this season is 48.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).

Minnesota is 2-3 overall, and 4-1 against the spread, on the road.

The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 3-point underdogs or more.

In four of five away games this season, Minnesota has gone over the total.

This season, Vikings away games average 49.6 points, 1.1 more than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

