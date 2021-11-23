Publish date:
SMU vs. Tulsa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for SMU vs. Tulsa
Over/Under Insights
- SMU and its opponents have gone over the current 62-point total in six of 10 games this season.
- Tulsa and its opponents have combined to score more than 62 points in three of 10 games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.
- The 55 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are seven fewer than the 62 total in this contest.
- The Mustangs and their opponents have scored an average of 66 points per game in 2021, four more than Saturday's total.
- The 62 total in this game is 6.6 points above the 55.4 average total in Golden Hurricane games this season.
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Mustangs have been favored by 6.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those contests.
- SMU's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Mustangs rack up 39.1 points per game, 12 more than the Golden Hurricane surrender per outing (27.1).
- SMU is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.1 points.
- The Mustangs average 93.4 more yards per game (471.5) than the Golden Hurricane give up per matchup (378.1).
- In games that SMU picks up over 378.1 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Mustangs have turned the ball over two more times (16 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tulsa is 6-4-0 this year.
- This year, the Golden Hurricane have won ATS in each of their three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Tulsa has hit the over in 70% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Golden Hurricane score 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 27.9 the Mustangs surrender.
- Tulsa is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team records more than 27.9 points.
- The Golden Hurricane rack up 439.5 yards per game, 21.2 more yards than the 418.3 the Mustangs allow.
- In games that Tulsa piles up more than 418.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This season the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 21 times, eight more than the Mustangs' takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|SMU
|Stats
|Tulsa
39.1
Avg. Points Scored
25.4
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
27.1
471.5
Avg. Total Yards
439.5
418.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
378.1
16
Giveaways
21
13
Takeaways
14