The SMU Mustangs (8-3, 0-0 AAC) and Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-6, 0-0 AAC) will face each other in clash of AAC foes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas.

Odds for SMU vs. Tulsa

Over/Under Insights

SMU and its opponents have gone over the current 62-point total in six of 10 games this season.

Tulsa and its opponents have combined to score more than 62 points in three of 10 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 64.5 points per game average.

The 55 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are seven fewer than the 62 total in this contest.

The Mustangs and their opponents have scored an average of 66 points per game in 2021, four more than Saturday's total.

The 62 total in this game is 6.6 points above the 55.4 average total in Golden Hurricane games this season.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Mustangs have been favored by 6.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those contests.

SMU's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Mustangs rack up 39.1 points per game, 12 more than the Golden Hurricane surrender per outing (27.1).

SMU is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.1 points.

The Mustangs average 93.4 more yards per game (471.5) than the Golden Hurricane give up per matchup (378.1).

In games that SMU picks up over 378.1 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over two more times (16 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tulsa is 6-4-0 this year.

This year, the Golden Hurricane have won ATS in each of their three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Tulsa has hit the over in 70% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Golden Hurricane score 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 27.9 the Mustangs surrender.

Tulsa is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team records more than 27.9 points.

The Golden Hurricane rack up 439.5 yards per game, 21.2 more yards than the 418.3 the Mustangs allow.

In games that Tulsa piles up more than 418.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This season the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 21 times, eight more than the Mustangs' takeaways (13).

Season Stats