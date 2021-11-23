C-USA rivals will do battle when the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-9, 0-0 C-USA) battle the Florida International Panthers (1-10, 0-0 C-USA) at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Odds for Southern Miss vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

Southern Miss and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in three of 11 games (27.3%) this season.

In 80% of Florida International's games this season (8/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 46.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.5, is 9.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 68.8 points per game, 22.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 49.5 points per game in 2021, 3.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 58.2 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 12.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

In Southern Miss' 11 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Golden Eagles covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Southern Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Golden Eagles score 15.9 points per game, 24 fewer than the Panthers give up per contest (39.9).

The Golden Eagles collect 250.1 yards per game, 247.0 fewer yards than the 497.1 the Panthers give up per contest.

This year, the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 28 times, 22 more than the Panthers' takeaways (6).

Florida International Stats and Trends

So far this season Florida International has two wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more six times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Florida International has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this season (six times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Panthers put up 20.6 points per game, 8.3 fewer than the Golden Eagles give up (28.9).

When Florida International records more than 28.9 points, it is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Panthers rack up 365.1 yards per game, just 10.6 more than the 354.5 the Golden Eagles allow.

When Florida International churns out more than 354.5 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Panthers have 18 giveaways this season, while the Golden Eagles have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats