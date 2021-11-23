The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) will try to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 12 battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in five of nine games this season.

Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in five of 11 games this season.

Sunday's total is 8.1 points lower than the two team's combined 59.1 points per game average.

The 45.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.1 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.

Buccaneers games have an average total of 50.6 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 51 over/under in this game is 4.3 points higher than the 46.7 average total in Colts games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 3-6-0 this season.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 2.5 points or more eight times this season and are 3-5 ATS in those games.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Buccaneers average 8.7 more points per game (31.0) than the Colts allow (22.3).

Tampa Bay is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.3 points.

The Buccaneers rack up 406.4 yards per game, 47.9 more yards than the 358.5 the Colts give up per outing.

In games that Tampa Bay amasses over 358.5 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Buccaneers have 12 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Colts have takeaways (25).

Colts stats and trends

In Indianapolis' 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Colts are 5-2 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

Indianapolis' games this season have gone over the point total in 63.6% of its opportunities (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Colts rack up 28.1 points per game, 4.5 more than the Buccaneers surrender (23.6).

Indianapolis is 7-1 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it records more than 23.6 points.

The Colts rack up 30.0 more yards per game (364.0) than the Buccaneers give up per outing (334.0).

When Indianapolis piles up over 334.0 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Colts have 10 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 15 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Indianapolis is 3-3 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, at home.

At home, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

Indianapolis has gone over the total in three of six home games this year.

The average total in Colts home games this season is 47.6 points, 3.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (51).

In away games, Tampa Bay is winless against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-4) away from home as 2.5-point favorites or more.

In five road games this season, Tampa Bay has hit the over twice.

Buccaneers away games this season average 51.2 total points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (51).

