November 23, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) will try to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 12 battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Colts

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in five of nine games this season.
  • Indianapolis and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in five of 11 games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 8.1 points lower than the two team's combined 59.1 points per game average.
  • The 45.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.1 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.
  • Buccaneers games have an average total of 50.6 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 51 over/under in this game is 4.3 points higher than the 46.7 average total in Colts games this season.
  • Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 3-6-0 this season.
  • The Buccaneers have been favored by 2.5 points or more eight times this season and are 3-5 ATS in those games.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
  • The Buccaneers average 8.7 more points per game (31.0) than the Colts allow (22.3).
  • Tampa Bay is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.3 points.
  • The Buccaneers rack up 406.4 yards per game, 47.9 more yards than the 358.5 the Colts give up per outing.
  • In games that Tampa Bay amasses over 358.5 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • This year, the Buccaneers have 12 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Colts have takeaways (25).
  • In Indianapolis' 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Colts are 5-2 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • Indianapolis' games this season have gone over the point total in 63.6% of its opportunities (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Colts rack up 28.1 points per game, 4.5 more than the Buccaneers surrender (23.6).
  • Indianapolis is 7-1 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it records more than 23.6 points.
  • The Colts rack up 30.0 more yards per game (364.0) than the Buccaneers give up per outing (334.0).
  • When Indianapolis piles up over 334.0 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Colts have 10 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 15 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Indianapolis is 3-3 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, at home.
  • At home, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Indianapolis has gone over the total in three of six home games this year.
  • The average total in Colts home games this season is 47.6 points, 3.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (51).
  • In away games, Tampa Bay is winless against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-4) away from home as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • In five road games this season, Tampa Bay has hit the over twice.
  • Buccaneers away games this season average 51.2 total points, 0.2 more than this contest's over/under (51).

