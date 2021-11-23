SEC opponents will do battle when the Tennessee Volunteers (6-5, 0-0 SEC) meet the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9, 0-0 SEC) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Odds for Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee's games this season have gone over 62.5 points six of 11 times.

Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.9 points higher than the combined 53.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 63.1 points per game, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under.

Volunteers games have an average total of 61.8 points this season, 0.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 55 PPG average total in Commodores games this season is 7.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 5-6-0 this season.

The Volunteers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 31 points or more (in two chances).

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over eight times in 11 opportunities (72.7%).

The Volunteers average 3.3 more points per game (38.3) than the Commodores surrender (35).

When Tennessee records more than 35 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Volunteers rack up only 0.9 more yards per game (460.5) than the Commodores allow per matchup (459.6).

When Tennessee totals more than 459.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Volunteers have 11 turnovers, four fewer than the Commodores have takeaways (15).

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Commodores have been underdogs by 31 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Vanderbilt's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Commodores average 15.3 points per game, 12.8 fewer than the Volunteers surrender (28.1).

The Commodores rack up 311.9 yards per game, 100.3 fewer yards than the 412.2 the Volunteers give up.

When Vanderbilt piles up more than 412.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Commodores have turned the ball over 18 times, seven more than the Volunteers' takeaways (11).

Season Stats