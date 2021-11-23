SEC foes will meet when the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (8-3, 0-0 SEC) meet the LSU Tigers (5-6, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Texas A&M vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

LSU's games have gone over 45.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.9, is 11.4 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 40.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.6, 6.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

The 61.8 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 16.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Aggies are 5-2 ATS when favored by 6.5 points or more this season.

Texas A&M's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Aggies average 29.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the Tigers allow per matchup (25.5).

Texas A&M is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.5 points.

The Aggies rack up 21.1 more yards per game (400.2) than the Tigers give up per contest (379.1).

In games that Texas A&M churns out over 379.1 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

LSU's games this year have hit the over on three of 11 set point totals (27.3%).

The Tigers score 27.1 points per game, 12.2 more than the Aggies allow (14.9).

LSU is 3-6 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team notches more than 14.9 points.

The Tigers collect 370.2 yards per game, 50.4 more yards than the 319.8 the Aggies give up.

In games that LSU amasses more than 319.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This season the Tigers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (15).

Season Stats