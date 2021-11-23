Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
- LSU's games have gone over 45.5 points in six of 11 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.9, is 11.4 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 40.4 points per game, 5.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.6, 6.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.
- The 61.8 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 16.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Aggies are 5-2 ATS when favored by 6.5 points or more this season.
- Texas A&M's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Aggies average 29.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the Tigers allow per matchup (25.5).
- Texas A&M is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.5 points.
- The Aggies rack up 21.1 more yards per game (400.2) than the Tigers give up per contest (379.1).
- In games that Texas A&M churns out over 379.1 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
- This year, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- LSU's games this year have hit the over on three of 11 set point totals (27.3%).
- The Tigers score 27.1 points per game, 12.2 more than the Aggies allow (14.9).
- LSU is 3-6 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team notches more than 14.9 points.
- The Tigers collect 370.2 yards per game, 50.4 more yards than the 319.8 the Aggies give up.
- In games that LSU amasses more than 319.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- This season the Tigers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|LSU
29.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
14.9
Avg. Points Allowed
25.5
400.2
Avg. Total Yards
370.2
319.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
379.1
16
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13