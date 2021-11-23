Publish date:
Texas vs. Kansas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Texas vs. Kansas State
Over/Under Insights
- Texas and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in 10 of 11 games this season.
- Kansas State's games have gone over 52 points in four of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 63.7 points per game, 11.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 53.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.4 more than the 52 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Longhorns games this season is 60, eight points above Friday's total of 52.
- The 52-point total for this game is 0.9 points below the 52.9 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Longhorns have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.
- Texas' games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- This year, the Longhorns put up 15.5 more points per game (36.5) than the Wildcats surrender (21).
- Texas is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it scores more than 21 points.
- The Longhorns average 83.6 more yards per game (428.6) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (345).
- Texas is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team picks up over 345 yards.
- This year, the Longhorns have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Wildcats' takeaways (14).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas at SISportsbook.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Kansas State is 6-4-1 this year.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
- Kansas State's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- This season the Wildcats put up 5.2 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Longhorns give up (32.4).
- Kansas State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.4 points.
- The Wildcats average 77.8 fewer yards per game (360.9) than the Longhorns allow per outing (438.7).
- The Wildcats have 14 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Longhorns.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Texas
|Stats
|Kansas State
36.5
Avg. Points Scored
27.2
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
21
428.6
Avg. Total Yards
360.9
438.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
345
17
Giveaways
14
14
Takeaways
14