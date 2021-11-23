Big 12 foes will battle when the Texas Longhorns (4-7, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Kansas State Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Texas vs. Kansas State

Over/Under Insights

Texas and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in 10 of 11 games this season.

Kansas State's games have gone over 52 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 63.7 points per game, 11.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 53.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.4 more than the 52 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Longhorns games this season is 60, eight points above Friday's total of 52.

The 52-point total for this game is 0.9 points below the 52.9 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has four wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Longhorns have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.

Texas' games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

This year, the Longhorns put up 15.5 more points per game (36.5) than the Wildcats surrender (21).

Texas is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it scores more than 21 points.

The Longhorns average 83.6 more yards per game (428.6) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (345).

Texas is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team picks up over 345 yards.

This year, the Longhorns have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Wildcats' takeaways (14).

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kansas State is 6-4-1 this year.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Kansas State's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

This season the Wildcats put up 5.2 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Longhorns give up (32.4).

Kansas State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.4 points.

The Wildcats average 77.8 fewer yards per game (360.9) than the Longhorns allow per outing (438.7).

The Wildcats have 14 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Longhorns.

Season Stats