The Toledo Rockets (6-5, 0-0 MAC) and Akron Zips (2-9, 0-0 MAC) will battle in clash of MAC rivals at the The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio.

Odds for Toledo vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

Toledo and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

Akron and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.3 points higher than the combined 53.2 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 60.2 points per game, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rockets games this season is 54.8, 2.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 57.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

Toledo's games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Rockets average 5.8 fewer points per game (32.8) than the Zips give up (38.6).

Toledo is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 38.6 points.

The Rockets average 33.6 fewer yards per game (422.5) than the Zips allow per contest (456.1).

When Toledo piles up over 456.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Rockets have turned the ball over five times this season, six fewer than the Zips have forced (11).

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This year, the Zips are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 28.5 points or more.

Akron has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Zips put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Rockets give up (21.6).

Akron is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.

The Zips rack up only 2.1 more yards per game (342.4) than the Rockets give up (340.3).

When Akron picks up over 340.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

This year the Zips have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (17).

Season Stats