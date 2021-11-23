The UAB Blazers (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) have a C-USA matchup against the UTEP Miners (7-4, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for UAB vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

UAB and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 40% of UTEP's games (4/10) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 50.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.5, is 3.0 points above Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 45.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Blazers and their opponents score an average of 50.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer than Friday's total.

The 52.1 PPG average total in Miners games this season is 1.6 points more than this game's over/under.

UAB Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UAB is 7-3-0 this year.

The Blazers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 13.5 points or more (in three chances).

UAB's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Blazers score 5.1 more points per game (28.3) than the Miners give up (23.2).

UAB is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.2 points.

The Blazers collect 389.5 yards per game, 49.6 more yards than the 339.9 the Miners give up per matchup.

UAB is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals more than 339.9 yards.

The Blazers have turned the ball over two more times (15 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (13) this season.

UTEP Stats and Trends

In UTEP's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

This year, the Miners are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.

UTEP's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Miners rack up just 2.6 more points per game (25.2) than the Blazers allow (22.6).

UTEP is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.

The Miners rack up 399.5 yards per game, 73.3 more yards than the 326.2 the Blazers give up.

UTEP is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team amasses over 326.2 yards.

This year the Miners have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Blazers' takeaways (16).

Season Stats