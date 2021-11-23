Publish date:
UAB vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UAB vs. UTEP
Over/Under Insights
- UAB and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 40% of UTEP's games (4/10) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 50.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.5, is 3.0 points above Friday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 45.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Blazers and their opponents score an average of 50.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer than Friday's total.
- The 52.1 PPG average total in Miners games this season is 1.6 points more than this game's over/under.
UAB Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UAB is 7-3-0 this year.
- The Blazers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 13.5 points or more (in three chances).
- UAB's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Blazers score 5.1 more points per game (28.3) than the Miners give up (23.2).
- UAB is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.2 points.
- The Blazers collect 389.5 yards per game, 49.6 more yards than the 339.9 the Miners give up per matchup.
- UAB is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals more than 339.9 yards.
- The Blazers have turned the ball over two more times (15 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (13) this season.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- In UTEP's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- This year, the Miners are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.
- UTEP's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Miners rack up just 2.6 more points per game (25.2) than the Blazers allow (22.6).
- UTEP is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.
- The Miners rack up 399.5 yards per game, 73.3 more yards than the 326.2 the Blazers give up.
- UTEP is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team amasses over 326.2 yards.
- This year the Miners have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Blazers' takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|UTEP
28.3
Avg. Points Scored
25.2
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
23.2
389.5
Avg. Total Yards
399.5
326.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
339.9
15
Giveaways
19
16
Takeaways
13