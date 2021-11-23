The UCF Knights (7-4, 0-0 AAC) have an AAC matchup with the South Florida Bulls (2-9, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for UCF vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have combined to put up more than 62 points in seven of 11 games this season.

In 45.5% of South Florida's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 62.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 4.4 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 62.6 points per game, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under.

Knights games have an average total of 60.8 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 57.1 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 4.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Knights have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 18.5 points or more.

UCF has gone over the point total in 63.6% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Knights put up 33.5 points per game, comparable to the 36.3 per contest the Bulls surrender.

UCF is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 36.3 points.

The Knights average 77.8 fewer yards per game (410.1) than the Bulls give up per matchup (487.9).

When UCF amasses over 487.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Knights have 15 turnovers, two fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (17).

South Florida Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Florida is 6-5-0 this year.

This season, the Bulls have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 18.5 points or more.

South Florida's games this season have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Bulls score just 2.2 fewer points per game (24.1) than the Knights surrender (26.3).

When South Florida scores more than 26.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Bulls rack up 20.6 fewer yards per game (353.5) than the Knights allow (374.1).

When South Florida picks up more than 374.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This season the Bulls have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (20).

Season Stats