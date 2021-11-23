Publish date:
UCF vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCF vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- UCF and its opponents have combined to put up more than 62 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- In 45.5% of South Florida's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 62.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 4.4 points fewer than Friday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 62.6 points per game, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- Knights games have an average total of 60.8 points this season, 1.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 57.1 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 4.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Knights have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 18.5 points or more.
- UCF has gone over the point total in 63.6% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Knights put up 33.5 points per game, comparable to the 36.3 per contest the Bulls surrender.
- UCF is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 36.3 points.
- The Knights average 77.8 fewer yards per game (410.1) than the Bulls give up per matchup (487.9).
- When UCF amasses over 487.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Knights have 15 turnovers, two fewer than the Bulls have takeaways (17).
South Florida Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, South Florida is 6-5-0 this year.
- This season, the Bulls have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 18.5 points or more.
- South Florida's games this season have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Bulls score just 2.2 fewer points per game (24.1) than the Knights surrender (26.3).
- When South Florida scores more than 26.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
- The Bulls rack up 20.6 fewer yards per game (353.5) than the Knights allow (374.1).
- When South Florida picks up more than 374.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This season the Bulls have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (20).
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|South Florida
33.5
Avg. Points Scored
24.1
26.3
Avg. Points Allowed
36.3
410.1
Avg. Total Yards
353.5
374.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
487.9
15
Giveaways
21
20
Takeaways
17