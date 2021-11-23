The UCLA Bruins (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) and California Golden Bears (4-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other in clash of Pac-12 rivals at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Odds for UCLA vs. Cal

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.

So far this season, 30% of Cal's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.5.

The two teams combine to average 60.7 points per game, 3.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 8.5 points greater than the 49 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bruins games this season is 61.6, 4.1 points above Saturday's total of 57.5.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Bears have averaged a total of 49.6 points, 7.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Bruins have been favored by 7 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

UCLA's games this year have hit the over six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Bruins put up 14.9 more points per game (36.0) than the Golden Bears give up (21.1).

UCLA is 7-4 against the spread and 7-4 overall this season when the team records more than 21.1 points.

The Bruins rack up 86.7 more yards per game (441.1) than the Golden Bears allow per outing (354.4).

When UCLA picks up over 354.4 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This year, the Bruins have 12 turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Bears have takeaways (17).

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Golden Bears have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games when underdogs by 7 points or more this year.

Cal's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Golden Bears score 3.2 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Bruins surrender (27.9).

Cal is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.9 points.

The Golden Bears average only 15.3 more yards per game (415.1) than the Bruins allow per contest (399.8).

When Cal amasses over 399.8 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This season the Golden Bears have eight turnovers, nine fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (17).

Season Stats