Publish date:
UCLA vs. Cal College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCLA vs. Cal
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in eight of 11 games (72.7%) this season.
- So far this season, 30% of Cal's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 57.5.
- The two teams combine to average 60.7 points per game, 3.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 8.5 points greater than the 49 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Bruins games this season is 61.6, 4.1 points above Saturday's total of 57.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Bears have averaged a total of 49.6 points, 7.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bruins have been favored by 7 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
- UCLA's games this year have hit the over six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Bruins put up 14.9 more points per game (36.0) than the Golden Bears give up (21.1).
- UCLA is 7-4 against the spread and 7-4 overall this season when the team records more than 21.1 points.
- The Bruins rack up 86.7 more yards per game (441.1) than the Golden Bears allow per outing (354.4).
- When UCLA picks up over 354.4 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- This year, the Bruins have 12 turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Bears have takeaways (17).
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Golden Bears have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games when underdogs by 7 points or more this year.
- Cal's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Golden Bears score 3.2 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Bruins surrender (27.9).
- Cal is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.9 points.
- The Golden Bears average only 15.3 more yards per game (415.1) than the Bruins allow per contest (399.8).
- When Cal amasses over 399.8 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This season the Golden Bears have eight turnovers, nine fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Cal
36.0
Avg. Points Scored
24.7
27.9
Avg. Points Allowed
21.1
441.1
Avg. Total Yards
415.1
399.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
354.4
12
Giveaways
8
17
Takeaways
17