MWC opponents will clash when the Utah State Aggies (8-3, 0-0 MWC) battle the New Mexico Lobos (3-8, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Utah State vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

Utah State and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in eight of 11 games this season.

New Mexico's games have gone over 49.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Friday's total is 5.2 points higher than the combined 44.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 6.1 points fewer than the 55.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 61.7, 12.2 points more than Friday's over/under of 49.5.

In 2021, games involving the Lobos have averaged a total of 47.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Aggies have been favored by 15.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Utah State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Aggies average 4.1 more points per game (31.9) than the Lobos allow (27.8).

Utah State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.8 points.

The Aggies collect 102.6 more yards per game (458.7) than the Lobos allow per outing (356.1).

In games that Utah State piles up more than 356.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 18 times this season, five more turnovers than the Lobos have forced (13).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has covered the spread one time this year.

The Lobos have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.

New Mexico's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

The Lobos rack up 15.4 fewer points per game (12.4) than the Aggies give up (27.8).

The Lobos rack up 177.7 fewer yards per game (238.8) than the Aggies allow per matchup (416.5).

This season the Lobos have turned the ball over 18 times, two more than the Aggies' takeaways (16).

Season Stats