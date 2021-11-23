Pac-12 rivals will battle when the No. 16 Utah Utes (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Colorado Buffaloes (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Utah vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Colorado's games have gone over 52.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 55.2 points per game, 2.7 more than the total in this contest.

The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.

Utes games this season feature an average total of 53.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 49.1 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 3.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Utes are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 23.5 points or more.

Utah's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).

This year, the Utes put up 9.4 more points per game (35.9) than the Buffaloes surrender (26.5).

Utah is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team records more than 26.5 points.

The Utes collect 433.3 yards per game, just 14.5 more than the 418.8 the Buffaloes give up per matchup.

When Utah amasses more than 418.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year, the Utes have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Buffaloes have takeaways (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah at SISportsbook.

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Buffaloes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 23.5 points or more.

Colorado's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

This year the Buffaloes average 3.0 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Utes surrender (22.3).

Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 22.3 points.

The Buffaloes rack up 73.5 fewer yards per game (267.5) than the Utes give up per outing (341.0).

When Colorado amasses more than 341.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Buffaloes have seven giveaways this season, while the Utes have 12 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats