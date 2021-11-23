Publish date:
Utah vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- Colorado's games have gone over 52.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 55.2 points per game, 2.7 more than the total in this contest.
- The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.
- Utes games this season feature an average total of 53.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 49.1 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 3.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Utes are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 23.5 points or more.
- Utah's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).
- This year, the Utes put up 9.4 more points per game (35.9) than the Buffaloes surrender (26.5).
- Utah is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team records more than 26.5 points.
- The Utes collect 433.3 yards per game, just 14.5 more than the 418.8 the Buffaloes give up per matchup.
- When Utah amasses more than 418.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- This year, the Utes have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Buffaloes have takeaways (12).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Colorado is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Buffaloes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 23.5 points or more.
- Colorado's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- This year the Buffaloes average 3.0 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Utes surrender (22.3).
- Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 22.3 points.
- The Buffaloes rack up 73.5 fewer yards per game (267.5) than the Utes give up per outing (341.0).
- When Colorado amasses more than 341.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Buffaloes have seven giveaways this season, while the Utes have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Colorado
35.9
Avg. Points Scored
19.3
22.3
Avg. Points Allowed
26.5
433.3
Avg. Total Yards
267.5
341.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418.8
11
Giveaways
7
12
Takeaways
12