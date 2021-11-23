C-USA opponents will clash when the No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (11-0, 0-0 C-USA) battle the North Texas Mean Green (5-6, 0-0 C-USA).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UTSA vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.

In 30% of North Texas' games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.3, is 5.8 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 11.5 points above the 48 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Roadrunners games have an average total of 58.6 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.5-point total for this game is 1.6 points below the 61.1 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.

UTSA Stats and Trends

In UTSA's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Roadrunners have been installed as favorites by a 10.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those games.

UTSA's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Roadrunners rack up 38.2 points per game, 10.3 more than the Mean Green surrender per outing (27.9).

UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.9 points.

The Roadrunners average 60.3 more yards per game (439.6) than the Mean Green give up per matchup (379.3).

UTSA is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team amasses over 379.3 yards.

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over nine times this season, six fewer than the Mean Green have forced (15).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTSA at SISportsbook.

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Mean Green are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 10.5 points or more this year.

North Texas' games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

The Mean Green average 27.1 points per game, seven more than the Roadrunners allow (20.1).

North Texas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team records more than 20.1 points.

The Mean Green average 439 yards per game, 103 more yards than the 336 the Roadrunners give up.

When North Texas churns out more than 336 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over 14 times, seven fewer times than the Roadrunners have forced turnovers (21).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats