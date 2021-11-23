Publish date:
UTSA vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTSA vs. North Texas
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.
- In 30% of North Texas' games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.3, is 5.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 11.5 points above the 48 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Roadrunners games have an average total of 58.6 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59.5-point total for this game is 1.6 points below the 61.1 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- In UTSA's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Roadrunners have been installed as favorites by a 10.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those games.
- UTSA's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Roadrunners rack up 38.2 points per game, 10.3 more than the Mean Green surrender per outing (27.9).
- UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.9 points.
- The Roadrunners average 60.3 more yards per game (439.6) than the Mean Green give up per matchup (379.3).
- UTSA is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team amasses over 379.3 yards.
- The Roadrunners have turned the ball over nine times this season, six fewer than the Mean Green have forced (15).
North Texas Stats and Trends
- North Texas has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Mean Green are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 10.5 points or more this year.
- North Texas' games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Mean Green average 27.1 points per game, seven more than the Roadrunners allow (20.1).
- North Texas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team records more than 20.1 points.
- The Mean Green average 439 yards per game, 103 more yards than the 336 the Roadrunners give up.
- When North Texas churns out more than 336 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Mean Green have turned the ball over 14 times, seven fewer times than the Roadrunners have forced turnovers (21).
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|North Texas
38.2
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
20.1
Avg. Points Allowed
27.9
439.6
Avg. Total Yards
439
336
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
379.3
9
Giveaways
14
21
Takeaways
15