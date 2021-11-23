Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

UTSA vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

C-USA opponents will clash when the No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (11-0, 0-0 C-USA) battle the North Texas Mean Green (5-6, 0-0 C-USA).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UTSA vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

  • UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.
  • In 30% of North Texas' games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.3, is 5.8 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 11.5 points above the 48 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Roadrunners games have an average total of 58.6 points this season, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 59.5-point total for this game is 1.6 points below the 61.1 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.
  • In UTSA's 11 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Roadrunners have been installed as favorites by a 10.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those games.
  • UTSA's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Roadrunners rack up 38.2 points per game, 10.3 more than the Mean Green surrender per outing (27.9).
  • UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it scores more than 27.9 points.
  • The Roadrunners average 60.3 more yards per game (439.6) than the Mean Green give up per matchup (379.3).
  • UTSA is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team amasses over 379.3 yards.
  • The Roadrunners have turned the ball over nine times this season, six fewer than the Mean Green have forced (15).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTSA at SISportsbook.
  • North Texas has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Mean Green are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 10.5 points or more this year.
  • North Texas' games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).
  • The Mean Green average 27.1 points per game, seven more than the Roadrunners allow (20.1).
  • North Texas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team records more than 20.1 points.
  • The Mean Green average 439 yards per game, 103 more yards than the 336 the Roadrunners give up.
  • When North Texas churns out more than 336 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
  • The Mean Green have turned the ball over 14 times, seven fewer times than the Roadrunners have forced turnovers (21).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

UTSAStatsNorth Texas

38.2

Avg. Points Scored

27.1

20.1

Avg. Points Allowed

27.9

439.6

Avg. Total Yards

439

336

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

379.3

9

Giveaways

14

21

Takeaways

15