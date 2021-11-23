The Commonwealth Cup is up for grabs when the Virginia Cavaliers (6-5, 0-0 ACC) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6, 0-0 ACC) square off.

Odds for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Virginia and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in five of 10 games this season.

Virginia Tech's games have gone over 62.5 points in three of 11 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 2.5 points higher than the combined 60 PPG average of the two teams.

The 54.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.6 fewer than the 62.5 total in this contest.

Cavaliers games this season feature an average total of 65.7 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 52.8 points, 9.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Cavaliers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.

Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Cavaliers rack up 12.7 more points per game (35.5) than the Hokies allow (22.8).

Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.8 points.

The Cavaliers collect 517.8 yards per game, 141.7 more yards than the 376.1 the Hokies allow per matchup.

In games that Virginia totals over 376.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Hokies have forced (12).

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

Virginia Tech's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This season the Hokies put up 7.6 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Cavaliers surrender (32.1).

Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 32.1 points.

The Hokies rack up 362 yards per game, 104.2 fewer yards than the 466.2 the Cavaliers allow.

In games that Virginia Tech picks up over 466.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Hokies have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Cavaliers have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats