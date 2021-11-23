Publish date:
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in five of 10 games this season.
- Virginia Tech's games have gone over 62.5 points in three of 11 chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 2.5 points higher than the combined 60 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 54.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.6 fewer than the 62.5 total in this contest.
- Cavaliers games this season feature an average total of 65.7 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Hokies have averaged a total of 52.8 points, 9.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Cavaliers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.
- Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Cavaliers rack up 12.7 more points per game (35.5) than the Hokies allow (22.8).
- Virginia is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.8 points.
- The Cavaliers collect 517.8 yards per game, 141.7 more yards than the 376.1 the Hokies allow per matchup.
- In games that Virginia totals over 376.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- The Cavaliers have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Hokies have forced (12).
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
- Virginia Tech's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- This season the Hokies put up 7.6 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Cavaliers surrender (32.1).
- Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team notches more than 32.1 points.
- The Hokies rack up 362 yards per game, 104.2 fewer yards than the 466.2 the Cavaliers allow.
- In games that Virginia Tech picks up over 466.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Hokies have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Cavaliers have forced turnovers (13).
Season Stats
|Virginia
|Stats
|Virginia Tech
35.5
Avg. Points Scored
24.5
32.1
Avg. Points Allowed
22.8
517.8
Avg. Total Yards
362
466.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.1
16
Giveaways
11
13
Takeaways
12