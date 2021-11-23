The No. 21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2, 0-0 ACC) and Boston College Eagles (6-5, 0-0 ACC) will battle in clash of ACC opponents at Alumni Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest and its opponents have combined to score more than 63.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 30% of Boston College's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 63.5.

Saturday's total is 5.6 points lower than the two team's combined 69.1 points per game average.

This contest's total is 12.2 points more than the 51.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Demon Deacons games this season feature an average total of 63.9 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.8 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 9.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

In Wake Forest's 11 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Demon Deacons have been favored by 5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Wake Forest has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Demon Deacons average 43.1 points per game, 22.6 more than the Eagles allow per contest (20.5).

Wake Forest is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up 152.6 more yards per game (490.1) than the Eagles allow per outing (337.5).

Wake Forest is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team churns out over 337.5 yards.

This year, the Demon Deacons have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (16).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wake Forest at SISportsbook.

Boston College Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boston College is 5-5-0 this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 5 points or more (in two chances).

Boston College's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Eagles score 4.8 fewer points per game (26) than the Demon Deacons surrender (30.8).

When Boston College puts up more than 30.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles average 363.7 yards per game, 86.1 fewer yards than the 449.8 the Demon Deacons give up.

In games that Boston College picks up more than 449.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This season the Eagles have 14 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (24).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats